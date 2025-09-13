Over 100 die in Congo River boat fire, scores missing | Report Focus News

KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Report Focus News) – At least 107 people died when a whaleboat caught fire on the Congo River in the country’s northwest, according to an internal government report seen by Report Focus News on Friday.

The vessel burned near Malange village in Lukolela territory on Thursday evening, leaving 146 people missing, the Ministry of Social Affairs said in the memo.

Rescue teams recovered 209 survivors from the narrow, double-ended open boat that carried nearly 500 passengers. Several survivors sustained injuries as the vessel burned and drifted downstream.

The fire destroyed cargo on board and spread to 15 riverside homes, the ministry report said.

Naval personnel and community volunteers continued search operations on Friday, combing riverbanks for survivors and victims.

“The motorised canoe sank due to blatant overloading and nighttime navigation, which is formally prohibited,” civil society activist Akula Mboyo said in a statement about a separate Wednesday incident that killed 86 people.

The Thursday fire marks the second deadly boat accident in Equateur province this week. A motorized boat capsized Wednesday at the confluence of the Nsolo and Great Maringa rivers in Basankusu territory, killing at least 86 people, most of them students.

Local residents pulled eight survivors from the water after the Wednesday accident, state media reported.

Authorities pledged medical care for the injured and assistance to bereaved families. Officials said they would repatriate survivors to their places of origin and destination.

River transport serves as a lifeline in Congo’s vast rainforest regions where roads are scarce. Wooden vessels provide the main transportation between villages despite frequent accidents.

Overloading, poor maintenance and nighttime navigation contribute to regular disasters on Congo’s waterways. Rescue operations face challenges from limited resources and remote accident locations.

The two accidents this week killed at least 193 people combined, with scores still missing.

Report Focus News could not independently verify the death toll in Basankusu. Officials were not immediately reachable for comment.