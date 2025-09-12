South Africa withdraws National Credit Act amendment | Report Focus News

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa—Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Parks Tau announced the withdrawal of proposed National Credit Act amendment regulations on Thursday, following over 20,000 public submissions opposing the changes. The decision halts plans to alter debt relief measures for consumers.

The regulations, gazetted in July 2025, aimed to tighten debt intervention processes under the National Credit Act of 2005. They proposed stricter eligibility criteria for debt relief and increased oversight of credit providers. The amendments were intended to address rising consumer debt, which reached 1.5 trillion rand ($83 billion) in 2024, according to the National Credit Regulator.

Public consultation, ending September 11, 2025, saw significant opposition. Over 20,000 submissions, primarily from consumers and credit industry stakeholders, cited concerns about restricted access to credit and potential economic impacts. The South African Banking Association warned the changes could limit lending, particularly for low-income households.

“After reviewing the submissions, we’ve decided to withdraw the regulations to allow for further consultation,” Tau told Report Focus on Thursday. He emphasized the need for balanced policies that protect consumers without stifling economic growth.

The decision comes amid South Africa’s ongoing economic challenges, including a 32.9% unemployment rate in Q2 2025, per Statistics South Africa. Consumer debt levels remain a pressing issue, with 60% of credit-active South Africans classified as over-indebted, according to the National Credit Regulator.

Industry groups welcomed the withdrawal. “The proposed rules risked harming an already fragile economy,” said Leanne Beckett, CEO of the Credit Providers Association, in a statement. She urged the government to engage more thoroughly with stakeholders.

Consumer advocates expressed mixed views. Thandi Mkhize, a Johannesburg-based financial counselor, said, “Debt relief is critical for millions, but the amendments needed clearer terms to avoid abuse.” She stressed the importance of accessible credit for small businesses and households.

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition plans to hold workshops with stakeholders in October 2025 to revise the proposals. Tau said the government remains committed to addressing over-indebtedness while supporting economic recovery.

South Africa’s credit market serves 28 million credit-active consumers, with personal loans and retail credit forming the bulk of debt, per the National Credit Regulator. The withdrawal delays reforms as the government navigates balancing consumer protection with economic pressures.

The announcement was made at 3:00 PM SAST (1:00 PM GMT) on September 11, 2025, in Pretoria. The department will release a revised timeline for consultations by September 30, 2025.