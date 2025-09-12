South Africa Passes Immigration Amendment Bill 2025 | Report Focus News

Pretoria, South Africa- South Africa’s National Assembly passed the Immigration Amendment Bill on September 11, 2025, to ensure detention rules for undocumented migrants comply with constitutional rights. The bill, addressing a 2017 court ruling, now awaits review by the National Council of Provinces.

The National Assembly approved the bill during a plenary session in Cape Town. Introduced on April 5, 2024, the measure amends the 2002 Immigration Act, which the Constitutional Court in 2017 declared partially unconstitutional for violating rights to freedom from arbitrary detention and access to courts.

In 2023, the court mandated that detentions of undocumented migrants require judicial oversight within 48 hours. Parliament was given until mid-2025 to revise the law. Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber tabled the bill to meet this deadline, following extensive public consultations.

The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs held hearings on February 11, 2025, and deliberated over several sessions in May and June. The committee adopted its report on July 22, 2025, paving the way for the Assembly’s vote.

The bill reforms arrest and detention procedures for illegal foreigners facing deportation. It mandates that immigration officers inform detainees of their rights in a language they understand, including written notice of deportation, appeal options, and court representation. Officers must also evaluate whether detention is necessary or if alternatives suffice.

South Africa, a hub for regional migration, hosts approximately 2.9 million refugees and asylum seekers, according to United Nations data. The country faces pressure to manage undocumented migration while balancing economic needs and public sentiment.

“This amendment ensures fair treatment while maintaining border security,” said Advocate Thabo Mokgale, committee chairperson, in a statement. He emphasized that public input during consultations strengthened the bill’s provisions.

Critics, including labor groups, expressed concerns about enforcement. “We need robust measures to protect South African jobs,” said Zwelakhe Ndlovu, spokesperson for the Congress of South African Trade Unions. He urged faster processing to prevent deportation backlogs.

Human rights advocates welcomed protections for vulnerable groups, particularly children. The bill prohibits child detention except in extreme cases. “Detaining children harms their development; this is a step forward,” said Nomfundo Mogapi, director at Lawyers for Human Rights.

Opposition parties, such as the Democratic Alliance, supported the bill but called for stricter enforcement. “We endorse rights protections but demand accountability,” said MP Siviwe Gwarube during parliamentary debates.

Experts anticipate fewer legal challenges with the new law. “Constitutional alignment reduces litigation risks,” said Professor Loren Landau, a migration expert at the University of the Witwatersrand.

The bill now moves to the National Council of Provinces for review. If approved, President Cyril Ramaphosa will sign it into law, with implementation expected in early 2026 after publication in the government gazette.