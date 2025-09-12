Lone Gunman Kills One in Mitchells Plain Shooting | Report Focus News

CAPE TOWN, South Africa- A lone gunman shot and killed one man and injured two others in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain, on September 11, 2025. The attack occurred around 21:00 local time (19:00 GMT) when the victims sat on the roadside. Police investigate the incident as murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The gunman approached the three men and opened fire without warning. The deceased victim died at the scene. Paramedics transported the injured men to a nearby hospital for treatment. Eyewitness accounts describe the gunman as acting alone, with no apparent motive stated. Investigators are examining whether the shooting ties to ongoing gang disputes. Ballistics tests on recovered shell casings will aid the case. The two injured victims, both men in their 20s, have undergone surgery. One remains in stable condition, while the other shows improvement, hospital sources report.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed the details in a statement. “The three victims were sitting on the side of the road when the incident happened,” Twigg said. Mitchells Plain detectives lead the probe into the shooting. No arrests have occurred as of September 12, 2025, at 10:00 local time (08:00 GMT). Authorities search for the suspect, described as a lone individual who fled the area. Police urge witnesses to come forward with information.

Mitchells Plain, a township on the Cape Flats in Cape Town, faces ongoing gang violence. The area records frequent shootings linked to turf wars between rival groups. Residents live under constant threat from gunfire, with over 50 incidents reported in the past week alone, according to community monitors.

This attack adds to a pattern of violence in Tafelsig, a suburb within Mitchells Plain. Earlier in September 2025, three men died in a shooting on Bayern Munich Road after attending a festival. Gang-related clashes have claimed dozens of lives in the region this year.

Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety Anroux Marais addressed similar incidents in a July 2025 statement. “These attacks terrorize our communities and demand immediate action from law enforcement,” Marais said. The minister called for increased patrols to curb the escalation.

Community leaders have expressed frustration over the lack of progress. Norman Jantjies, chairperson of the Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum, told Report Focus that residents feel under siege. “The violence affects every household, and families cannot go about daily life without fear,” Jantjies said.

SAPS Commissioner Fannie Masemola emphasized national efforts against gun violence in a recent briefing. “We intensify operations to remove illegal firearms from streets,” Masemola said. In Mitchells Plain, raids have yielded arrests in prior cases, but the lone gunman remains at large.

Residents have called for federal intervention. “Enough is enough; we need real change, not just promises,” said a Tafelsig local who declined to be named for safety reasons. Community forums plan further protests to pressure authorities.