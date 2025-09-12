Chidimma Adetshina mother returns to court on identity theft charges | Report Focus News

Anabela Rungo, mother of former Miss South Africa finalist Chidimma Adetshina, returns to Cape Town Magistrates Court today facing identity theft and immigration fraud charges in a case that has drawn widespread attention since her February arrest.

The 46-year-old Mozambican national was arrested earlier in 2025 after remaining in the country despite her South African ID being revoked by Home Affairs in September 2024. She faces two charges of contravening the Immigration Act and one charge of violating the Identification Act.

During her last court appearance in May, the court relaxed part of her bail conditions and postponed the case to allow the State more time for further investigations. She will now be able to leave her house, but has a 9pm curfew.

The Department of Home Affairs investigation found Rungo had allegedly stolen another person’s identity when applying for South African documentation. The fraud dating back nearly three decades.

“We, as a legal team, believe she has a good case, but it wouldn’t be appropriate for us to go into detail at this stage,” said Stefanie De Saude Darbandi, a member of her legal team.

De Saude Darbandi added they are “still awaiting a response from the Department of Home Affairs on her pending application, which remains an important part of bringing clarity to her situation.”

Rungo initially appeared in court in February after authorities discovered she had continued living in Cape Town using her Mozambican passport despite being declared a “prohibited person” under immigration law.

“I believe I am innocent and will be acquitted. My release would not undermine public peace,” Rungo told the court during her initial bail hearing.

The case gained prominence following her daughter Chidimma Adetshina’s withdrawal from the Miss South Africa competition in August 2024 amid controversy over her eligibility. Adetshina, who was born in Soweto to a Nigerian father and Mozambican mother, later won Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 and became first runner-up at the 2024 Miss Universe pageant.

Magistrate Sadiqah Guendouz granted Rungo R10 000 bail in February on condition she be placed under house arrest. The State had opposed bail, arguing she posed a flight risk.

Immigration authorities testified that Rungo failed to respond to correspondence in September 2024 warning her that her ID number was being withdrawn and offering an opportunity to object.

If found guilty, Rungo could face imprisonment and deportation to Mozambique.