Brazilian Supreme Court panel convicts Bolsonaro of coup plot | Report Focus News

BRASILIA, Brazil- A panel of five Brazilian Supreme Court justices convicted former President Jair Messias Bolsonaro on Thursday of plotting a coup to remain in power after his 2022 election loss to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The court sentenced Bolsonaro to 27 years and three months in prison hours after the conviction, marking the first time a former Brazilian president faces jail for attacking democracy.

The verdict came in Brasilia, Brazil’s capital. Justices ruled that Bolsonaro led a conspiracy from July 2021 to January 2023. This plot sought to overturn his narrow defeat in the October 2022 presidential election. The prosecutors presented evidence that Bolsonaro undermined confidence in Brazil’s electoral system. He spread claims of voter fraud without basis. He also proposed a military intervention to military commanders.

The conspiracy included plans to disband courts and empower the armed forces. It also involved assassination plots against Lula and Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. The plot failed to gain full military support.

On January 8, 2023, Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed government buildings in Brasilia. This action followed Lula’s inauguration on January 1, 2023. Riots damaged the Supreme Court, Congress, and presidential palace.

The panel convicted Bolsonaro on five charges, including organized crime. Four justices voted guilty. Justice Luiz Fux voted to acquit on some counts, citing lack of proof for assassination involvement. Bolsonaro denies the charges. His lawyers plan to appeal to the full 11-justice Supreme Court. They argue for house arrest instead of prison.

Legal experts say appeals face challenges because only one justice dissented.

The sentence will deepen political divides in Brazil. Bolsonaro’s far-right allies in Congress oppose Lula’s agenda. They include lawmakers elected in 2018 on his platform. Supporters view the trial as political persecution. Eduardo Bolsonaro, his son and a congressman, called it a “witch hunt” in a statement to Reuters. He lobbied the United States for sanctions on Brazilian imports.

U.S. President Donald Trump supported Bolsonaro. Trump told reporters on Thursday that the conviction shows bias against conservatives. “Jair is a great patriot; this is rigged,” Trump said.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes who led the trial, played videos of Bolsonaro urging crowds to protest the court from 2021 to 2023. Moraes said the plot targeted the Brazilian state.

President Lula welcomed the ruling. In a statement, Lula said the decision strengthens democracy. “Justice has spoken against those who sought to destroy our institutions,” Lula said.

The conviction bars Bolsonaro from office for eight years. He claims he will run in the 2026 election despite the ban. Allies may seek amnesty through Congress.

Legal experts predict a long appeals process which may extend to the 2026 election. Right-wing groups plan to elect more senators to challenge STF justices.

Political scientist Camila Rocha from the Brazilian Centre for Analysis and Planning said Bolsonaro’s base will fight on. “Supporters will push for his release through elections and international pressure,” Rocha told Report Focus.

Brazil holds congressional elections in 2026. The verdict may boost Lula’s coalition. It could also rally Bolsonaro’s supporters.