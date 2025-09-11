Zimbabwe rapper Holy 10 enters rehab after Mnangagwa sons outburst | Report Focus News

Zimbabwean rapper Holy Ten announced Wednesday he has entered rehabilitation for alcohol addiction following a public tirade against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s twin sons that sparked concerns about his mental health.

The 26-year-old musician, whose real name is Mukudzei Chitsama, said he checked into what he described as “one of the best” rehabilitation centers in the world to address alcoholism that he acknowledged has affected his decision-making.

“I have decided to go and check myself into a rehabilitation centre to show the youth that this is your way if this is your problem,” Chitsama said in a statement released on social media platform X.

The announcement came three days after the artist accused Sean and Collins Mnangagwa of sending soldiers to his home and repossessing gifts including a house during an Instagram Live broadcast viewed by thousands on September 7.

Chitsama later apologized for the outburst in which he threatened the president’s sons and claimed he could “end Zanu PF today.”

Sources close to the situation told Reuters the rehabilitation facility is located in South Africa. The treatment is reportedly being funded by Collins Mnangagwa after Chitsama’s mother and wife requested assistance.

“The same alcohol has destroyed others before – their health, their families, their talents and their lives. So I’ve made this bold decision to get professional help,” Chitsama said.

The rapper’s wife Kimberly Richards moved out of their Arlington home in Harare “for her own safety,” according to a friend who requested anonymity.

Associates said Chitsama has recently received treatment for pancreatitis and high blood pressure linked to excessive drinking. Family members reported verbal and physical abuse at home that forced them to flee for safety.

During his Instagram rant, Chitsama directly addressed Major Sean Mnangagwa, an army officer, saying “those soldiers you sent to my house, I’m coming back to that house this time. Make sure you kill me.”

He claimed his support for the ruling party was intended to improve its image but accused the twins of disrespecting him despite his campaign efforts during the 2023 elections.

“I remain apologetic for everything I said. Please forgive me Zimbabwe, please forgive me my Commander-in-Chief,” Chitsama wrote in his Wednesday statement.

Lloyd Makonese, public health director at the Anti-Drug and Substance Abuse Agency of Zimbabwe, said arrest would not address underlying issues.

“Substance misuse, mental health strain, and emotional breakdowns are not crimes — they are conditions needing care,” Makonese said in a statement.

The Mnangagwa family has not commented publicly on the allegations or the reported funding of treatment.

Chitsama rose to prominence in 2021 with his hit single “Ndaremerwa” and became one of Zimbabwe’s most influential hip hop artists before his career declined following controversial statements.