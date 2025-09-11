SAA boosts festive season flights to meet peak demand | Report Focus News

South African Airways will increase flight frequencies on three international routes from October through February 2026 to meet rising demand during the festive travel period, the airline said on Thursday.

The state-owned carrier will add flights to Lagos, Accra and São Paulo starting October 1. The expanded schedule will remain in place until February 11, 2026.

Johannesburg-Lagos service will increase to six flights weekly from October 6 with additional Monday and Tuesday departures. Johannesburg-Accra flights will also rise to six weekly from October 1, adding Wednesday and Friday services.

The airline’s Johannesburg-São Paulo route will expand to five weekly flights from December 10 with new Wednesday and Sunday departures.

“SAA is strengthening its network with more flights, more frequencies, and more opportunities to connect Africa to the world,” Chief Commercial Officer Tebogo Tsimane said in a statement.

The capacity increase comes as the carrier continues rebuilding operations after emerging from business rescue in 2021. SAA currently operates 20 aircraft to 15 destinations with 2,000 employees.

December marks peak travel season across Africa when diaspora communities return home for holidays. Business travel also increases as companies close deals before year-end.

The Lagos route serves Nigeria’s commercial capital with its 20 million residents. Accra provides access to Ghana’s growing economy and tourist destinations.

São Paulo flights connect Southern Africa with Brazil’s financial center and wider South American markets.

SAA has steadily expanded regional services since September 2021. The airline increased Harare and Lusaka flights to 12 weekly in November. Perth services will rise to five weekly from January 2025.

The festive schedule targets major cultural events including Nigeria’s Detty December celebrations and pre-carnival festivities in Brazil.

Airlines across Africa typically see passenger numbers surge 30-40 percent during December holidays. Many carriers add capacity to capture premium-paying last-minute travelers.

SAA competes with Ethiopian Airlines, Kenya Airways and international carriers on African routes. The Lagos route faces competition from Air Peace and other Nigerian operators.

The airline reported its first profit since 2012 in March 2024, posting net earnings of 252 million rand ($14 million).

Industry analysts say sustained route expansion requires additional aircraft. SAA’s interim board said no new long-haul routes are planned without fresh capital investment.