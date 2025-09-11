Netflix Lawyers Seek Cost Order Against Bester, Magudumana | Report Focus News

PRETORIA, South Africa- Lawyers for Netflix are seeking a personal cost order against convicted murderer Thabo Bester and his accomplice Dr Nandipha Magudumana in the Pretoria High Court on September 11, 2025, local time (0900 GMT), for abuse of court process. Bester and Magudumana filed an urgent application to block the release of Netflix’s documentary “Beauty and the Bester,” scheduled for September 12, 2025. Netflix lawyers argue the pair’s repeated legal bids misuse the court system, as they failed in a similar attempt against a prior production.

Thabo Bester is currently serving a life sentence for rape and murder. He escaped from Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022 with help from Dr Nandipha Magudumana, an aesthetic doctor. Authorities arrested the pair in Tanzania in April 2023. They face charges of fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein.

Bester and Magudumana launched the urgent application in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. They claim the three-part documentary contains falsehoods, selective editing and defamatory content. The series examines Bester’s prison break and Magudumana’s role. Bester’s lawyers state it prejudices their right to a fair trial. Magudumana joined the bid, arguing it violates her dignity and privacy rights. The production company Storyscope paid Magudumana for archive material, but her lawyers call the contract unenforceable.

Netflix is opposing the interdict. Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, representing Netflix, told the court that Magudumana declined to comment before production. He said producers based the content on public records and interviews, including with Magudumana’s father Zolile Sekeleni, actress Pearl Thusi and TV personality Penny Lebyane. Ngcukaitobi noted a prior Johannesburg High Court ruling in 2024 dismissed a similar bid against a Showmax documentary. The judge ruled no prejudice to fair trial rights.

Netflix lawyers accuse Bester and Magudumana of procedural lapses. They delayed filing papers, submitted an incomplete and unsigned affidavit, and offered no explanation. Ngcukaitobi called this a “classic example of an abuse of process.” He said the pair litigate at their own pace and rules. “And this is why we say to your ladyship – whatever your ladyship thinks, this is a classic example of an abuse of process of two litigants that are going to litigate the way they want, according to their pace, according to their rules,” Ngcukaitobi told Report Focus. “The important issue is the blasé nature, the ‘devil may care’ attitude that they bring along when they have to explain.”

Bester’s lawyer, advocate Wa Maila, defended the application. Maila argues the documentary creates the impression of guilt before trial. He told the court it risks prejudicing the proceedings set for November 2025. Magudumana’s lawyer, advocate Lerato Moela, supports this view. Moela said the content harms her reputation as a former celebrity doctor. “The series unfairly impacts her image and trial outcome,” Moela said in a statement to Report Focus.

Legal experts view the bid as a pattern. In the 2024 Showmax case, the court ordered each party to pay its own costs. The judge noted Bester and Magudumana acted on a mistaken but bona fide belief in their rights. Incarceration limits their resources, experts say. A personal cost order would require Bester and Magudumana to pay Netflix’s legal fees from personal funds, not state aid. This sanction aims to deter frivolous litigation in South Africa’s overburdened courts.

The documentary explores Magudumana’s rise from respected doctor to accused accomplice. It details how she allegedly helped Bester fake his death in a prison fire. The pair lived as a couple in hiding before capture. South African media covered the saga extensively, raising questions on celebrity influence and justice. Netflix promotes the series as investigative journalism on public interest matters.

The Pretoria High Court did not rule on the interdict or cost order by late September 11, 2025. Judge details remain undisclosed. If granted, the interdict would halt the release pending full hearing. Netflix plans to stream the series globally if approved. Bester and Magudumana remain in custody awaiting trial. Their lawyers may appeal any adverse decision.