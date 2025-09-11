Men win right to assume wives' surnames in South Africa | Report Focus News

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – South Africa’s Constitutional Court ruled Wednesday that men can assume their wives’ surnames after marriage, striking down provisions of a 32-year-old law as unconstitutional gender discrimination.

The court declared Section 26(1)(a) to (c) of the Births and Deaths Registration Act invalid for failing to afford men the same surname rights automatically granted to women. The ruling came after two couples challenged the law when husbands were denied permission to adopt or hyphenate their wives’ surnames.

Jana Jordaan and Henry van der Merwe, along with Jess Donnelly-Bornman and Andreas Nicolaas Bornman, brought the case to the apex court in March seeking confirmation of an earlier Free State High Court ruling that found the provisions discriminatory.

“The limitation was not justifiable as it perpetuated gender inequality and robbed individuals of their identity and autonomy,” the couples argued in court papers.

Van der Merwe was refused permission by Home Affairs officials to take his wife Jordaan’s surname. Bornman was denied the ability to hyphenate his surname to include his wife’s surname, Donnelly.

The applicants successfully challenged the provisions in the Bloemfontein High Court last year but required constitutional confirmation for the ruling to take effect nationwide.

Lawson Naidoo, executive director of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, said the matter centred on constitutional equality rights.

“A partner should be able to choose which surnames they wish to adopt after marriage,” Naidoo said. “In the context of the Constitution and the rights to equality and human dignity, there should be nothing stopping husbands from taking the surname of their wife.”

The 1992 law reflected apartheid-era gender norms that assumed only women would change surnames upon marriage. Despite South Africa abolishing marital power and adopting constitutional equality principles 30 years ago, the surname provisions remained unchanged.

The court found the regulations perpetuated harmful stereotypes by denying men a choice available to women. The law failed to recognize modern societal values including gender equality and fluidity in identity choices, according to court documents.

Javu Baloyi, spokesperson for the Commission for Gender Equality, welcomed the ruling as progressive.

“This ruling would also dismantle the stereotypes that when a woman is married, only she has to change her surname,” Baloyi said in a statement. “After 30 years of democracy, I am proud to say we have come full circle.”

The judgment affects thousands of South African couples who marry annually. Statistics South Africa recorded 115,000 civil marriages in 2023.

Parliament and the executive have 24 months to amend existing legislation or create new laws ensuring men can assume their wives’ surnames, according to the court order.

The ruling applies to all marriages recognized under South African law, including civil, customary and religious unions.

Wednesday’s decision marks the latest in a series of Constitutional Court judgments advancing gender equality in family law. The court previously struck down laws preventing women from inheriting under customary law and granted same-sex couples adoption rights.