Man, 81, injured as police disperse Johannesburg protesters | Report Focus News

An 81-year-old man was struck by a rubber bullet when police dispersed protesters demanding water supplies in western Johannesburg suburbs on Wednesday, a resident told reporters at the scene.

Bevan Shelton claimed that an 81-year-old man was injured by a rubber bullet during the violent clashes on Wednesday morning in Westbury and Coronationville, where residents blocked roads with burning tyres after nearly a week without water.

Police used stun grenades, tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd. A 68-year-old man is one of the people who’ve sustained injuries after being shot on his back and bottom.

“They shot an 81-year-old with rubber bullets. He is 81 years old, on his way to go and do his own things, and they found it good to shoot him,” Shelton said. Police have not confirmed the incident or released information about casualties.

A Daily Maverick reporter was injured when officers opened fire outside Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital at 0800 local time.

The protests began before dawn as residents barricaded major roads including Fuel Road, Main Road and Perth Road. Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Xolani Fihla advised motorists of significant traffic disruptions due to the protests.

Water shortages have plagued the area for years. The Commando System supplies Crosby, Brixton, Hursthill and Coronationville. Johannesburg Water estimates emergency repairs would cost between 1 billion and 3 billion rand.

Johannesburg Water said bulk water supplier Rand Water had resumed pumping at full capacity from midnight at the Eikenhof Pump Station following weekend power failures at the Vereeniging Raw Water Treatment Plant.

Coronation resident Caren Jacobie said, “We are just asking for water, which is our human right. And the police have come and shot at us without warning, even as people were holding up their hands.”

The city implemented level 1 water restrictions from September 1 through March 31 to manage consumption. Annual Average Daily Demand decreased by 61 megalitres per day between July 2024 and June 2025, according to municipal data.

Johannesburg Water said it was “injecting over R800-million for a sustainable solution” to the Commando System problems. The utility cited insufficient bulk infrastructure including reservoirs, bulk lines and pump stations as primary challenges.

Schools closed early due to water shortages. Residents collected water from a pipe at an abandoned sports field despite sewage overflow from nearby drains.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe had not responded to requests for comment by 1400 local time.