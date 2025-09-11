Malema demands probe into Operation Dudula by political killings unit | Report Focus News

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema called Wednesday for South Africa’s Political Killings Task Team to investigate anti-migrant group Operation Dudula, labeling them “thugs” amid rising tensions over immigration policy.

“Operation Dudula is a group of thugs and must be subjected to the Political Killings Task Team. Period!” Malema wrote on social media platform X at 13:00 GMT.

The statement sparked immediate backlash from Operation Dudula and divided public opinion in a country grappling with 32.1% unemployment and strained public services.

Operation Dudula rejected Malema’s claims and urged him to retract his statement. “We urge Malema to immediately withdraw this dangerous statement, which incites hatred and puts lives at risk,” the organization said in response. “Operation Dudula stands for justice, community safety, and accountability, not political attacks or intimidation.”

The confrontation follows Malema’s recent visit to Nigeria where he advocated for pan-African unity and open borders.

Operation Dudula, which registered as a political party in 2023, campaigns against illegal immigration and what it calls unlawful occupation of jobs and services by undocumented foreign nationals.

Its members have been seen blocking clinics, inspecting businesses, and confronting immigrants — actions critics deem dangerous and unconstitutional.

In July, Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko criticized the vigilante blockages where activists have been blocking state-owned hospital entrances, demanding identification from patients and turning away foreign nationals.

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has also condemned Operation Dudula’s actions in recent weeks.

Podcaster Penuel Mlotshwa criticized Malema’s statement on X. “Either you don’t care about the cries of ordinary South Africans when it comes to undocumented foreigners, or they fund you,” one social media user responded to Malema.

Others defended the EFF leader’s position. “Anyone with half a brain knows Dudula is not doing anything beneficial for the country and is giving the country a bad look on the international stage,” another user wrote.

Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola says SAPS has no dedicated unit to address Operation Dudula and other groups targeting undocumented migrants at public health facilities.

The Political Killings Task Team typically investigates assassinations of political figures, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal province.

Zimbabwe’s ruling party ZANU-PF previously criticized Operation Dudula for barring undocumented foreign nationals from accessing healthcare.

Immigration remains a divisive issue in South Africa, where foreign nationals, particularly from other African countries, face periodic violence and discrimination.

The controversy occurs as political parties position themselves ahead of local government elections expected in 2026.