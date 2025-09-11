Magudumana’s brother paid R30k for Bester doccie | Report Focus News

Johannesburg, South Africa- A court heard this week that Nkosinathi Sekeleni, brother of Dr Nandipha Magudumana, was paid R30 000 for archive material used in the Showmax documentary Tracking Thabo Bester, the High Court in Johannesburg was told.

Thabo Bester, a convicted rapist and murderer, and Magudumana sought to interdict the documentary’s broadcast, arguing it would prejudice their rights and that many of its sources were involved in or witnesses to ongoing legal proceedings.

Magudumana and Bester also sought to block the Netflix documentary Beauty and the Bester, released in August 2024. They argued the series violated their rights to privacy and a fair trial, and used footage without consent. A separate court dismissed that application, finding no legal basis to prevent its release.

Showmax and parent company MultiChoice countered that the documentary largely uses material already in the public domain, and that the R30 000 payment was for Sekeleni granting exclusive rights to conduct, record, and broadcast his interviews and archive items from childhood — not for commercial gain beyond that.

In his founding affidavit, Bester claimed that at least one state witness was paid “at least R300 000” to provide content, a figure which the Showmax side disputed in court.

Judge Stuart Wilson dismissed the application to stop the documentary from airing, ruling that Bester and Magudumana failed to show that their constitutional rights — to a fair trial, dignity, or privacy — would be infringed in a way the law requires.