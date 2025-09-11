Four house robbery suspects killed in Centurion police shootout | Report Focus News

South African police shot dead four suspected house robbers during a shootout on the N14 highway in Centurion, Tshwane, on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The suspects were killed when officers intercepted them on the major highway that connects Centurion with surrounding areas. No police officers were injured.

“The media will be addressed at the crime scene,” Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, Gauteng police spokesperson, told Report Focus News.

Police did not immediately provide details about what led to the shootout. The identities and ages of the deceased suspects were not released.

The incident comes amid rising concerns about house robberies in Centurion. Fidelity ADT reported six residential robbery incidents in the area last week alone.

Security companies say criminals have shifted tactics to target homes during weekends when residents are present but alarm systems are deactivated. Affected suburbs include Lyttelton, Doornkloof, Wierdapark and Eldoraigne.

“We are noticing a shift in modus operandi, with suspects targeting homes during weekends,” Charnel Hattingh of Fidelity ADT said in a January statement about the crime trend.

The N14 is a major arterial route through Centurion, connecting the area with Krugersdorp to the west and Pretoria to the east. The highway has been the scene of previous police operations against suspected criminals.

South Africa struggles with high crime rates, particularly property crimes including house robberies and burglaries. Gauteng province, which includes Johannesburg and Pretoria, records among the highest crime statistics nationally.

Police operations against suspected robbers frequently result in shootouts. In November 2023, five suspects were killed in a similar incident on the N14 near Ventersdorp.

The investigation continues.