Ex-minister Cele snubs police corruption investigation | Report Focus News

Former police minister Bheki Cele has not responded to parliament’s invitation to testify before the committee investigating corruption allegations within South Africa’s police service, the committee chairperson said Wednesday.

Soviet Lekganyane confirmed that “with regards to Mr Bheki Cele, we sent a request for him to appear but he has not yet responded,” during a committee meeting September 10.

The Ad Hoc Committee was established following allegations made July 6 by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Mkhwanazi publicly accused senior political and police officials of obstructing sensitive investigations and attempting to dismantle the Political Killings Task Team in KZN.

During his briefing, Mkhwanazi presented digital evidence, including WhatsApp chats allegedly extracted from mobile devices, which he claimed revealed coordinated interference.

Cele was added to the witness list September 5 after media reports revealed he allegedly contacted Vusumuzi “Cat” Matlala, an accused crime figure, ten times in one day. Cele blasted Matlala’s phone on 9 May 2025 with 10 missed calls throughout the day.

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party formally requested Cele’s inclusion. MK Party MP David Skosana said Cele must be called to appear before the committee because the problems within the police service “started long before” Mchunu’s time in office.

Other witnesses include National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola and suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. The committee has identified several key witnesses to testify, including National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola and “suspended” Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

Mkhwanazi, the first scheduled witness, requested postponement until September 25. Mkhwanazi has informed the committee that he is unavailable until late September due to his commitments to the judicial commission of inquiry chaired by former judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

The committee appointed Advocate Norman Arendse as evidence leader, supported by advocates Maria Mokhaetsi and Lerato Zikalala.

The ad hoc committee must present its findings to the National Assembly by 31 October.

Cele served as police minister from February 2018 until June 2024. His relationship with Matlala came under scrutiny after reports emerged that Cele stayed in a luxury penthouse suite owned by controversial businessman Matlala just days before Matlala’s company was awarded a R360 million SAPS health services tender.

Matlala was arrested in May for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, actress and social media influencer Tebogo Thobejane.

The parallel Madlanga Commission investigates criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system.