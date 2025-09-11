JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters warned on Thursday that escalating gun violence in the United States threatens the safety of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was fatally shot at a Utah university event.

The EFF, South Africa’s fourth-largest political party, said Kirk’s death on September 10 raised serious questions about whether the United States can guarantee security for players, fans and officials during the tournament scheduled across 16 cities.

“FIFA cannot ignore this reality,” the EFF said in a statement. “A nation that cannot guarantee its children safety in classrooms cannot be assumed ready to protect the world on its soil.”

Kirk, 31, founder of conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was shot once in the neck while answering questions about gun violence at Utah Valley University. He died at a local hospital.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox called the shooting a “political assassination” carried out from a rooftop. The FBI said Thursday it continues investigating the killing with state and local authorities.

The attack occurred as Kirk debated an audience member about mass shootings. Witnesses told Report Focus News Kirk had just been asked about transgender Americans and mass shootings when a single shot rang out.

“Blood was gushing everywhere,” said Sara Tewell, a Utah Valley University student who attended the event.

The EFF cited U.S. government statistics showing 46,728 firearm-related deaths in 2023 and 83 school shootings in 2024 that left 38 people dead and 115 injured. The party said 91 gunfire incidents occurred on school grounds by mid-2025, with eight resulting in casualties.

“These statistics are not from a warzone, but from a country that tells the world it embodies security and democracy,” the EFF statement said.

FIFA expects 6.5 million people to attend matches across the United States, Canada and Mexico during the expanded 48-team tournament. The championship match is scheduled for MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Several countries have already issued travel warnings about U.S. gun violence. Germany warns citizens about “occasional killing sprees,” while Canada advises travelers to prepare for potential mass shooting scenarios, according to previous reports.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has maintained that World Cup preparations remain on track. The governing body did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the EFF statement.

The shooting drew condemnation from President Donald Trump, who called Kirk’s death “a dark moment for America,” and from Democratic leaders including California Governor Gavin Newsom, who called the attack “disgusting, vile, and reprehensible.”

Kirk’s killing adds to recent political violence in the United States, including the assassination of a Minnesota state lawmaker in June and an arson attack at the Pennsylvania governor’s residence in April.

The EFF statement warned that U.S. lawmakers’ refusal to act on gun control creates global implications for the World Cup, which it described as “a tournament meant to unite nations and celebrate humanity through sport.”

U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer announced in June federal action to combat undetectable firearms ahead of the World Cup, citing concerns about security at stadiums including MetLife.

Human rights groups have separately raised concerns about the tournament. The Sport & Rights Alliance warned in June that escalating attacks on civil freedoms in host countries threaten to undermine FIFA’s human rights commitments.