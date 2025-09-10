South African Court gives Chinese nationals 20 years for trafficking | Report Focus News

A South African court sentenced seven Chinese nationals to 20 years in prison Wednesday for human trafficking and child labor involving dozens of foreign workers kept in slave-like conditions at a Johannesburg factory.

The Gauteng High Court delivered the sentence against Kevin Tsao Shu-Uei, Chen Hui, Qin Li, Jiaqing Zhou, Ma Biao, Dai Junying and Zhang Zhilian following their February conviction on 160 charges.

The charges included human trafficking, kidnapping, violating immigration laws and exploiting workers.

The group appeared in court today. They were found guilty of human trafficking, violating labour laws, and contravening the Immigration Act.

The case originated from a November 2019 raid on Beautiful City (PTY) Ltd factory in Village Deep, Johannesburg, where authorities discovered 91 Malawian nationals working under what prosecutors called horrific conditions.

The court had established that Malawian workers at the factory suffered injuries while on duty. Workers were forced to work seven days a week for less than minimum wage.

The factory produced cotton fiber sheets while operating as a legitimate business on the surface.

Testimonies from Malawian victims and a South African truck driver revealed that workers were transported in windowless trucks, banned from using phones, and lured with false promises of better opportunities.

“She does not believe the accused is capable of rehabilitation,” probation officer Antoinette Mkhari told the court about the factory manager during pre-sentencing hearings.

The Hawks’ Trafficking in Persons Unit investigated the case following a tip-off about illegal employment at the facility. The raid involved multiple government departments including the Department of Employment and Labour and the Department of Home Affairs.

Workers earned as little as 65 rand ($3.50) per day and lived in cramped quarters without adequate safety measures or ventilation, according to court documents.

Six defendants remain in custody while Dai Junying received medical bail after suffering a stroke.

The sentencing faced multiple delays since March as defense attorneys sought lesser penalties or correctional supervision rather than prison time.

State prosecutor Valencia Dube had argued for minimum prescribed sentences, emphasizing the severity of the crimes against vulnerable foreign nationals including minors under 17.

The case highlights South Africa’s ongoing struggle with human trafficking. The U.S. State Department’s 2023 Trafficking in Persons Report noted the country initiated 29 trafficking investigations that year.

Member of Parliament Jomo Sibiya attended the sentencing proceedings, posting on social media platform X about the government’s commitment to combating human trafficking and child labor.

The conviction marks one of South Africa’s largest human trafficking cases involving foreign nationals operating illegal labor operations.