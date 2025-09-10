South Africa says Israel Qatar attack violates international law | Report Focus News

South Africa’s International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola called on nations committed to international law to defend the post-World War Two legal order, warning the system faces unprecedented threats amid Israel’s military operations in Gaza where over 64,000 Palestinians have died.

Lamola briefed parliament’s portfolio committee on Wednesday about South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice. He also provided updates on preparations for the G20 summit in Johannesburg on November 22-23.

“Should we stand back and remain silent when innocent civilians are killed or starved right before our eyes,” Lamola told lawmakers. He said more than 60,000 people had been killed “indiscriminately” in real time across social media platforms.

South Africa brought its case to the ICJ in December 2023. The court has issued multiple provisional measures ordering Israel to ensure humanitarian aid reaches Gaza and halt military operations in Rafah.

Brazil joined South Africa’s case in July. Ireland submitted its request in January 2025. Belize followed in late January.

The minister condemned Tuesday’s Israeli airstrike in Qatar’s capital Doha that killed six people including Hamas members and a Qatari security officer. Israel said it targeted Hamas leadership discussing a U.S. ceasefire proposal.

“The South African government unequivocally condemns the illegal and unprovoked attack carried out by the IDF in Doha,” ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said in a statement.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry called the attack a “blatant violation of all international laws.” The strike targeted residential buildings housing Hamas political bureau members.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel initiated and conducted the operation independently. U.S. officials said they were notified only as missiles were airborne.

“This criminal assault constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms,” Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reports 64,231 Palestinians killed since October 2023. Medical sources say 11,699 died after Israel resumed operations following a brief ceasefire in March.

South Africa will use its G20 presidency to advocate for developing economies and promote debt reform. The summit marks the first G20 meeting on African soil.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said during February’s State of the Nation address that South Africa would “put Africa’s development at the top of the agenda.”

The presidency operates under the theme “Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability.” Priorities include inclusive economic growth, employment creation and reducing inequality.

Lamola said South Africa would continue protecting rights of people in conflict areas. “We will continue to stand firm and clarify any misconception,” he told Reuters in an earlier interview.

The ICJ extended Israel’s deadline to respond to South Africa’s memorial to January 12, 2026. South Africa submitted its memorial in October 2024.