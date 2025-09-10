SARB seizes R100m from gold refinery Rappa Resources | Report Focus News

South Africa’s central bank has seized R94.5 million ($5.2 million) from gold refinery Rappa Resources for breaching exchange control regulations, dealing another blow to the company already facing a R4 billion tax claim.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) confiscated the funds from the company’s Access Bank SA account, with the money forfeited to the state, according to court documents seen by Report Focus News on Tuesday.

The seizure intensifies pressure on Rappa Resources, which has become increasingly isolated from South Africa’s banking system. Capitec Bank stopped the company from conducting foreign currency transactions after media reports flagged the group’s business dealings.

Bidvest Bank terminated banking relationships with Rappa Holdings, Rappa Resources and two associated entities in March, citing transactional behavior outside its risk appetite.

“The bank has assessed the conduct on your accounts and determined that the transactional behaviour on the accounts is outside of its risk appetite,” Bidvest executive head of business banking Herman Sambo wrote in a termination letter.

Bank Zero, a digital bank owned by former First National Bank CEO Michael Jordaan, has since provided banking facilities to Rappa entities, raising questions about risk management practices.

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) is pursuing the company for more than R4 billion in tax liabilities related to VAT periods from January 2019 to June 2020. SARS disallowed input taxes claimed by Rappa from three suppliers: Northern Spark, JR Tech and Geba.

The tax agency obtained a court order compelling Rappa Resources to hand over documents needed to prove the tax liability, which implicates several players in South Africa’s gold industry.

Rappa Resources processes mining residues and waste material to extract precious metals, primarily gold and silver, for export. The company’s owner Howard Baker was sanctioned by the UK government for his alleged role in a UAE-based network that channeled approximately $300 million in gold revenue.

Baker owns Rappa Refinery near Johannesburg and several gold-trading companies including Aulion Global Trading, according to investigative reports.

The enforcement actions come amid broader investigations into illicit gold trading networks in southern Africa. SARS uncovered an illicit gold export scheme in which two companies fraudulently claimed R24.4 billion in VAT refunds between 2012 and 2020.

Neither Rappa Resources nor SARB immediately responded to requests for comment.

The South African Prudential Regulation Authority declined to comment on operational matters of institutions it regulates.