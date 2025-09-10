Pupil Stabs Three Classmates at Mitchells Plain High School | Report Focus News

CAPE TOWN, South Africa- A pupil at Mitchells Plain High School stabbed three classmates during class on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. Police arrested the attacker, a 16-year-old boy, and took the victims to a local hospital for treatment. Motives remain unclear as investigators question witnesses.

The incident occurred at 11:00 a.m. local time (9:00 GMT) in a Grade 10 classroom. The alleged attacker is said to have pulled a knife and stabbed three male pupils aged 15 to 17 in the arms and torso. School staff locked down the building and called police. Officers from Mitchells Plain police station arrived within 10 minutes. They detained the suspect without resistance. The victims received medical care at Mitchells Plain District Hospital, where doctors described their injuries as non-life-threatening.

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick Solomons told Report Focus that the department opened cases of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. “We do not know the motive at this stage,” Solomons said. “The investigation continues, and we urge anyone with information to come forward.”

The Western Cape Education Department confirmed the event in a statement. Spokesperson Bronagh Casey said counseling teams have been deployed to the school to support pupils and staff. “Teaching resumed after the incident under heightened security,” Casey said.

Mitchells Plain faces ongoing challenges with gang violence and youth crime. The township, home to about 300,000 residents on Cape Town’s Cape Flats, reports high rates of stabbings and shootings linked to turf wars. Schools in the area often deal with external threats from local gangs like the Americans and Hard Livings. Community leader Norman Jantjies, chairperson of the Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum, said the stabbing highlights safety gaps. “Parents fear sending children to school amid rising violence,” Jantjies said. He called for more police patrols around educational sites.

Education officials noted similar incidents in the region earlier this year. In April 2025, a 17-year-old pupil from a nearby school suffered critical stab wounds off-campus, allegedly by former students tied to gangs. No arrests followed that case.

The department of Education increased security at Mitchells Plain High School after the attack. Metal detectors and additional officers now screen entrances. The School’s Principal, Sarah Petersen addressed parents in a meeting on Wednesday. “We prioritize student safety and will review protocols,” Petersen said in the session.

Witnesses at the scene described chaos in the classroom. One pupil, who asked not to be named, said the argument started over a minor dispute. “It escalated fast; no one expected a knife,” the pupil told Report Focus.

Police plan to charge the suspect in court on Thursday. They seek cell phone videos from bystanders to build the case. The incident drew condemnation from local politicians.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said in a statement, the government condemns violence in schools. “We support law enforcement efforts to prevent such acts,” Winde said. He allocated funds for trauma support in affected communities.

Opposition parties raised concerns about underfunding for school security. Democratic Alliance member Patricia De Lille called for federal intervention. “Townships like Mitchells Plain need sustained resources to curb youth violence,” De Lille said.

Social workers arrived at the school on Wednesday to counsel affected families. Two victims had been discharged from hospitals by evening, while the third remained under observation.

Investigators rule out gang links so far but will examine the suspect’s background.