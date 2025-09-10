Parliament Concerned Over Mkhwanazi Testimony Timing | Report Focus News

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa- South Africa’s parliamentary ad hoc committee, tasked with investigating allegations of police corruption, expressed concerns on Wednesday about the timing of KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s testimony, citing potential overlaps with the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. The committee, probing claims of political interference and corruption within the South African Police Service (SAPS), wants Mkhwanazi as its first witness but faces challenges coordinating with the judicial inquiry.

The committee, chaired by Molapi Soviet Lekganyane, was established in July 2025 following Mkhwanazi’s allegations of corruption involving senior SAPS officials and political figures, including suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. Mkhwanazi claimed Mchunu disbanded a Political Killings Task Team in KwaZulu-Natal, redirecting 121 active investigation dockets to Deputy National Commissioner Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya, where they were allegedly stalled. The committee aims to finalize its terms of reference by September 12, 2025, to begin hearings in Johannesburg.

Concerns about timing arose because Mkhwanazi is also expected to testify before the Madlanga Commission, established by President Cyril Ramaphosa to probe similar allegations. Committee members fear that simultaneous engagements could lead to duplication or compromise the integrity of both processes. “We must ensure coordination to avoid conflicting outcomes,” Lekganyane reported during a virtual meeting on September 10, 2025, at 14:00 SAST (12:00 GMT).

The committee has invited seven other witnesses, including former Police Minister Bheki Cele, National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, and Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia, all of whom confirmed availability. However, the Economic Freedom Fighters’ MP Leigh-Ann Mathys raised concerns about the Madlanga Commission’s insistence on accessing Mkhwanazi’s affidavit before his parliamentary testimony, despite its indefinite postponement. “The commission’s delay shouldn’t hold up our work,” Mathys said in a statement.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has criticized delays in finalizing the committee’s terms of reference, warning that procrastination allows corruption to persist. “Every day lost delays justice for victims of crime,” DA Police Spokesperson Ian Cameron told Report Focus on September 9, 2025. The committee appointed advocate Norman Arendse as evidence leader to ensure independence, rejecting a proposal to use Parliament’s legal services after objections from opposition parties.

The committee is under pressure to conclude its work by October 31, 2025, and has emphasized protecting whistleblowers like Mkhwanazi, who reported privacy breaches following his allegations. Public participation is central to the process, with hearings expected to shed light on systemic issues within SAPS and the broader criminal justice system.

South Africa’s police force has faced scrutiny for years over corruption allegations, with Mkhwanazi’s claims amplifying calls for reform. The ad hoc committee’s findings could influence public trust in law enforcement and impact upcoming local elections in 2026.