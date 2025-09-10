Floyd Shivambu calls EFF directionless, unfit to replace ANC | Report Focus News

Afrika Mayibuye Movement leader Floyd Shivambu dismissed South Africa’s main black opposition parties as unfit to replace the governing ANC, calling the Economic Freedom Fighters “directionless” and warning they would deepen the country’s crisis.

In an interview with state broadcaster SABC on Wednesday morning, Shivambu said the ANC was “naturally dying” and had “fulfilled its historical mission,” but argued neither the EFF nor other black political formations offered credible alternatives to address South Africa’s socio-economic challenges.

“The EFF is not an alternative to the crisis of South Africa, if anything it will deepen the crisis of South Africa because it is directionless and secondly it has adopted the habits and mannerisms of the ANC,” Shivambu told SABC.

The former EFF deputy president, who co-founded the party with Julius Malema in 2013, accused his former organization of embracing corrupt governance practices and abandoning founding values. He revealed internal dysfunction during the party’s participation in municipal governments in Johannesburg, Nelson Mandela Bay and Tshwane.

“A lot of complaints would be brought about the conduct of those that are deployed in government and whenever we try to intervene there will be an organisational resolution to protect wrongdoing,” he said.

Shivambu took personal responsibility for not acting sooner, explaining his leadership approach prioritized collective decisions over personal convictions.

“I will never impose my individual views on the collective. Even when I disagreed, I subjected myself to the majority. That’s how I’ve always led,” he said.

He said initial EFF participation in governance aimed to test members’ conduct in power, but claimed a culture of self-enrichment replaced service delivery mandates.

“We used to have weekly check-ins — how many jobs were created, what programmes were implemented for the people. That got abolished and replaced with self-enrichment mandates. That’s when I pulled back,” Shivambu said.

The Afrika Mayibuye Movement, launched September 5, positions itself as a disciplined alternative committed to ethical governance and African renaissance principles. “The Afrika Mayibuye Movement will not be a cult. It will not be a family project. It will not be a scheme for self-enrichment,” Shivambu said, in an apparent reference to his former political homes.

His comments are expected to heighten tensions between Mayibuye and the EFF ahead of 2026 local government elections, with analysts predicting a fractured black vote in key metros.

The EFF said it would not respond to Shivambu’s remarks. In written comments to The Citizen newspaper, EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo pointed to parliament’s 2023 ethics committee finding that Shivambu had failed to disclose R180,000 ($9,800) that he had received from a company linked to VBS Mutual Bank.

Shivambu predicted his movement would win both the 2026 local government elections and 2029 general elections.

The former deputy president left the EFF in August 2024 to join Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe Party, where he served as secretary-general until his dismissal in June 2025.