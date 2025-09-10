Eskom Launches EV Fleet After Charging Station Milestone | Report Focus News

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa- Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd rolled out its first fleet of 20 electric vehicles on September 9, 2025, in Johannesburg, building on its August 2024 milestone of installing 10 charging stations across five sites. The state-owned power utility aims to electrify its entire distribution fleet by 2035, cutting emissions and driving South Africa’s shift to sustainable transport.

The new fleet, launched at 14:00 local time (12:00 GMT), includes light delivery vehicles and trucks for operational tasks. Eskom plans to add 100 more electric vehicles soon, targeting its 10,000-vehicle distribution unit within a 12,000-vehicle total fleet.

“We’re not just changing how we move; we’re reshaping South Africa’s energy future,” Agnes Mlambo, acting group executive for distribution, said at the launch event. The initiative aligns with Eskom’s goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Last August, Eskom installed charging stations at its Midrand Academy of Learning, Brackenfell in Cape Town, Mkondeni in Pietermaritzburg, Tlhabane in Rustenburg, and Marathon in Mbombela. These include 60-kilowatt DC fast chargers and 22-kilowatt AC dual chargers, handling both fleet and public charging needs.

Since August 2024, the stations have delivered 3,499 kilowatt hours of power. Eskom partnered with Gridcars, South Africa’s largest charging network provider, to build the infrastructure, with support from the Danish Energy Agency for strategic planning.

South Africa’s electric vehicle market is small but growing, with sales up 85 percent in 2023, though only 0.16 percent of total vehicle sales. Government policies, including a 2023 electric vehicle white paper and 2026 production incentives, fuel the sector’s expansion.

Gabriel Kgabo, general manager in Eskom’s distribution executive office, said in a statement, “Our August 2024 charging stations set the stage for this fleet, paving the way for scalable, green mobility that supports local economies.”

Eskom plans to install 55 public charging stations by 2027 and is developing smart charging systems and time-of-use tariffs to cut costs for users. The utility’s research with the University of Johannesburg helps select vehicle types and deployment areas.

The Electric Vehicle Council of South Africa hailed the launch as a blueprint for other fleets. Businesses, grappling with rising fuel costs, see Eskom’s move as a signal to adopt electric vehicles, which promise lower maintenance expenses.

Despite progress, challenges remain. Analysts note Eskom’s improved grid stability in 2025 but stress that public charging stations are scarce outside major cities. Rural access lags, slowing broader adoption.

South Africa currently imports most electric vehicles, though local manufacturing is set to grow with government incentives. Eskom’s fleet enhances service delivery in urban and rural areas, improving maintenance and inspection access.

The launch positions South Africa in the global electric mobility race. Eskom’s commitment includes annual reports on emissions savings and fleet efficiency, ensuring transparency.

Stakeholders urge faster charger rollout to match rising demand. Eskom forecasts increased electricity sales from charging, signaling confidence in grid capacity.

The initiative supports South Africa’s decarbonization goals while boosting job creation through local vehicle assembly. Eskom’s bold step signals a cleaner, more sustainable transport future.