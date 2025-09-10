EFF bill seeks total ban on alcohol advertising in South Africa | Report Focus News

South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters introduced legislation Monday to ban all alcohol advertising nationwide, reigniting debate over public health priorities versus economic concerns in Africa’s most industrialized economy.

EFF member of parliament Veronica Mente tabled the Liquor Amendment Bill in the National Assembly on September 8. The proposed legislation would prohibit alcohol advertising across all media platforms and ban liquor brand sponsorships at organized events.

“The EFF has taken this decisive step to ensure that public health, social stability, and the dignity of our people are prioritised above the profits of liquor corporations,” the party said in a statement.

The bill seeks to amend the Liquor Act of 2003. It would eliminate alcohol promotion on television, radio, billboards and social media. Brand names, logos and company sponsorships would be prohibited at sports events and concerts.

EFF leader Julius Malema compared the proposal to South Africa’s tobacco advertising ban in August. “Why are you not advertising alcohol with drunkards and show people what alcohol will do to them?” Malema told the Nigerian Bar Association conference.

The World Health Organization estimates alcohol abuse costs South Africa’s economy over 300 billion rand annually in healthcare, lost productivity and crime. Road fatalities linked to alcohol account for 60 percent of traffic deaths.

The liquor industry opposes the ban. The industry, valued at 200 billion rand and employing over 250,000 people, argues self-regulation through codes like the Advertising Regulatory Board’s guidelines suffices.

Industry representatives warned in 2013 that advertising restrictions would eliminate jobs in sports sponsorships, broadcasting and marketing sectors. A preliminary impact assessment estimated mass media would lose 1.8 billion rand in advertising revenue.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation would lose approximately 400 million rand while DStv and e.tv combined would lose 500 million rand, according to the assessment.

Critics argue the ban could harm small businesses in the informal economy where alcohol sales provide crucial income. Some suggest education and restricted availability might prove more effective than advertising bans.

The bill will be referred to the Portfolio Committee on Trade, Industry and Competition. If fast-tracked, it could reach public hearings by early 2026.

The EFF urged Parliament to expedite the legislation. “The EFF calls on the Speaker of the National Assembly to urgently refer the Bill to the Portfolio Committee on Trade, Industry and Competition,” the party said.

The party called on political parties, civil society organizations and faith groups to support the bill during parliamentary proceedings.

Previous attempts to restrict alcohol advertising have stalled. The government’s Control of Marketing of Alcoholic Beverages Bill has remained in draft form for over a decade.

Private member bills require majority support in Parliament to pass. The EFF frames the legislation as a public health imperative beyond party politics.

South Africa already prohibits tobacco advertising. A 2012 analysis in the South African Medical Journal concluded that “a ban on alcohol advertising is one of the most effective interventions available to reduce hazardous drinking.”

The proposed ban comes as South Africa grapples with high rates of gender-based violence and public health costs linked to alcohol consumption.