Benin joins FIFA points deduction calls against S.Africa | Report Focus News

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast – Benin joined calls for FIFA to dock points from South Africa following an eligibility controversy as West African nation defeated Lesotho 4-0 in World Cup qualifying on Monday.

The Cheetahs moved to 14 points in African qualifying Group C after their victory at Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium. If FIFA enforces a three-point deduction against South Africa for fielding suspended player Teboho Mokoena in March, Benin would draw level with group leaders.

“I am calling on FIFA to make themselves clear on the points situation in our 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying group as South Africa used an ineligible player in a World Cup qualifier, which means they must lose three points and three goals to the opponent of the said match, Lesotho,” Benin coach Gernot Rohr told Nigerian journalist Osasu Obayiuwana.

Mokoena played 82 minutes in South Africa’s 2-0 victory over Lesotho despite accumulating two yellow cards in previous qualifiers. FIFA rules mandate automatic one-match suspension after two bookings.

FIFA have already communicated the infringement to the South African Football Association (SAFA), with an explanation on the penalty which will be a three point and three goal deduction. The governing body has not issued final ruling because Lesotho failed to submit formal complaint within required 24-hour deadline.

South Africa currently leads Group C with 17 points from eight matches. Benin sits second with 14 points while Nigeria holds third with 11 points. Rwanda also has 11 points with inferior goal difference.

The West Africans tweeted after Monday’s victory: “We kindly request a fair review: please reconsider the 3-point deduction against South Africa and respect suspension rules. Let the spirit of the game decide qualification.”

Thank you @CAF_Online for congratulating on our victory !

We kindly request a fair review: please reconsider the 3-point deduction against South Africa and respect suspension rules. Let the spirit of the game decide qualification. ⚽👊🏾 https://t.co/mgWWKOljNn — Bénin Football 🇧🇯🐆 (@FootballBenin) September 9, 2025

Nigeria previously demanded South Africa face sanctions. Super Eagles lost 1-1 draw to Bafana Bafana in Tuesday’s crucial qualifier in Bloemfontein.

“It is very clear,” Rohr said after Benin’s recent 1-0 victory over Zimbabwe. The German coach experienced similar situation as Nigeria manager when his team lost points for fielding suspended player in 2018 World Cup qualifying.

Points deduction would transform group dynamics with two matches remaining. South Africa would drop to 14 points, level with Benin. Nigeria and Rwanda would trail by three points.

“It is unusual that we lack clarity regarding the points on the log table ahead of our games this week,” Rohr remarked about FIFA’s delay.

Group winners qualify directly for 2026 World Cup in United States, Mexico and Canada. Runners-up advance to African playoffs.

South Africa faces Zimbabwe away and Rwanda at home in October. Benin plays difficult away fixtures against Rwanda and Nigeria.

FIFA has not listed case among ongoing investigations despite multiple protests from competing nations.