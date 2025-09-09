Ramaphosa faces parliament on US tariffs, state bank plans | Report Focus News

President Cyril Ramaphosa will answer oral questions in parliament Tuesday afternoon addressing US tariffs, state bank establishment, national dialogue outcomes and gender-based violence during scheduled quarterly accountability session.

The hybrid sitting at 14:00 local time (12:00 GMT) allows National Assembly members to question the president on five national and international issues under constitutional provisions requiring executive accountability to parliament.

Ramaphosa will respond to queries about 30 percent tariffs imposed by United States under President Donald Trump administration, marking first parliamentary discussion since Washington implemented duties August 1 affecting South African exports worth billions annually.

The president faces questions on Post Bank licensing progress following his February 2023 State of Nation commitment to establish state-owned bank. Lawmakers seek clarity on timeline for banking license application to South African Reserve Bank after recent legislative amendments separating Post Bank from postal services.

Members will interrogate whether National Dialogue outcomes support government priorities including economic growth, poverty reduction and job creation amid 32.1 percent unemployment and rising living costs affecting millions of South Africans.

“These oral question sessions are critical mechanisms for parliamentary oversight,” parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said in statement Monday. Section 92(2) of Constitution mandates executive members account collectively and individually to parliament for exercising powers.

Gender-based violence response features prominently with president expected to outline government commitment to tackling what officials call “national crisis” following recent statistics showing 9,556 rape cases reported in single quarter.

The session occurs as government navigates multiple challenges including sluggish economic growth projected at 1.3 percent for 2025, ongoing power supply constraints despite improvements, and preparations for hosting G20 Summit in November.

Tuesday’s sitting represents fourth quarterly session since May 2024 elections resulted in government of national unity bringing together 11 political parties after African National Congress lost parliamentary majority for first time since 1994.

Ministers from economics cluster including Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development will simultaneously face questions in National Council of Provinces upper house at 14:00 addressing sectoral challenges.

Parliament television will broadcast proceedings live on DSTV Channel 408 with streaming available on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter platforms. Media requiring physical attendance must register with parliamentary communications office.