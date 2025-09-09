MK party files ethics complaint over Steenhuisen White House remarks | Report Focus News

South Africa’s uMkhonto weSizwe Party has lodged a formal complaint with Parliament’s Ethics Committee against President Cyril Ramaphosa and Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen over comments made during their White House visit in May.

The opposition party accuses the officials of breaching the Executive Members’ Ethics Act during their meeting with United States President Donald Trump on May 21.

The complaint centers on remarks Steenhuisen made in the Oval Office where he told Trump that his Democratic Alliance party joined the Government of National Unity “precisely to keep those people out of power,” referring to the MK Party and Economic Freedom Fighters.

Steenhuisen made the comments after Trump played video footage of EFF leader Julius Malema singing “kill the boer” and presented articles claiming evidence of genocide against white South Africans.

“The two individuals in that video are both leaders of opposition minority parties in South Africa,” Steenhuisen told Trump, according to meeting transcripts. “We cannot have those people sitting in the Union Buildings making decisions.”

MK Party member of Parliament Mzwanele Manyi said Steenhuisen’s statements breached Section 2 of Parliament’s Code of Ethics requiring members to perform duties with diligence and honesty.

The party contends that Ramaphosa did not correct or clarify the minister’s remarks, effectively endorsing what they call partisan political messaging during an official diplomatic engagement.

The White House meeting was intended to repair strained diplomatic relations between Pretoria and Washington. Trump had raised concerns about treatment of Afrikaner farmers, presenting what he described as evidence of persecution.

Steenhuisen responded that South Africa needs “the support of our allies around the world so that we can strengthen our hand, grow our economy and shut the door forever on that rebel getting through the doors of Union Buildings.”

The MK Party has demanded the Presidency issue a clarification to both South African citizens and the international community regarding the statements made during the meeting.

Ramaphosa has been referred to the Public Protector for allegedly not upholding the dignity, integrity and neutrality of the Executive.

The Democratic Alliance has not responded to requests for comment. The party currently holds 87 seats in Parliament and joined the African National Congress in forming a coalition government after the ANC lost its parliamentary majority for the first time in South Africa’s democratic history.

The complaint adds to existing tensions within the Government of National Unity. Steenhuisen recently stated that expanding the coalition to include the MK Party or EFF would “complicate things even further” and that focus should remain on improving relations among current GNU members.

Parliament’s Ethics Committee investigates alleged breaches of conduct by members and can recommend sanctions including reprimands and fines. The committee has not indicated when it will review the complaint.