Gauteng Health faces R8bn debt, DA demands leadership removal | Report Focus News

South Africa’s Democratic Alliance renewed calls Tuesday for the removal of Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko and department head Lesiba Malotana following revelations of R8 billion in outstanding debt for the 2024-2025 financial year.

The opposition party said 12 percent of the department’s R67 billion budget for the current financial year will be spent paying last year’s debt, further crippling service delivery at health facilities.

The Auditor-General’s latest report flagged the health department for financial non-compliance, failing across all key audit areas.

“Every year the auditor general comes out with a scathing report on the Gauteng Health Department,” DA Shadow Health MEC Jack Bloom told Reuters. “For many years now, she’s been saying that there’s absolutely no consequences for the officials who haven’t done their job in procuring tenders, supply chain management, and preventing irregular and fruitless expenditure.”

Bloom said the same officials remain in charge of the department, contributing to ongoing problems.

“The MEC and the head of department need to be removed. Because they’re the ones in charge of this department for quite a long time, and it just seems to get worse and worse,” he said.

The DA has repeatedly called for accountability measures and leadership changes to address the department’s financial crisis and service delivery failures.