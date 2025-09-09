Family of Missing Lebo Mniki Protest for CCTV Footage | Report Focus News

MIDRAND, South Africa- The family of 35-year-old Lebo Mniki from Midrand demands closed-circuit television footage from Respublica Princeton Village student residence. Mniki vanished on August 28, 2025, between 7 a.m. local time (5 a.m. GMT) and 10 a.m. local time (8 a.m. GMT). The family camped outside the residence on September 8, 2025, after police refused to open a missing person case.

Lebo Mniki works as a store manager at H&M. He has light brown eyes, a full tattoo on his right arm, and a large beard and moustache. Witnesses saw him last near Eduvos University in Midrand, close to the residence. The residence houses students near universities in Midrand, an area between Johannesburg and Pretoria in Gauteng province. Mniki’s family approached Douglasdale Police Station to report him missing but police officers refused to register the case. They told the family Mniki is a fugitive and therefore they could not file a report.

“We went to the police station, but they said we can’t open a case because he’s a fugitive,” Mniki’s sister, Thuli Mniki, said. The family disputes this claim and says no warrant exists for Mniki’s arrest. The family now protests at Respublica Princeton Village. They seek footage from security cameras at the site.

Respublica Princeton Village management declined comment on the incident. “We cooperate with authorities on all matters,” the company said in a statement to Report Focus.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili confirmed the family visited the station. “No case was opened due to information on our system,” she said.

The family contacted private investigators and posted Mniki’s photo on social media. Posts on X, formerly Twitter, spread his description and contact numbers: 064 544 5347, 071 003 4339, and 067 221 5621.

“We just want the CCTV to know what happened to our brother,” Mniki’s brother, Sipho Mniki, told Reuters during the protest. “The police must explain why they call him a fugitive without proof.”

Eduvos University has confirmed Mniki was not a student there. “We offer support to the family,” university spokesperson Lindiwe Nkosi said in a statement.

The Mniki family maintains Mniki has no criminal record. They say he left home for work that morning and never returned. Hi friends reported no unusual behavior before his disappearance.

“We demand the truth from the residence and police,” Thuli Mniki told Reuters. “Lebo is not a criminal; he is our family member.”

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the numbers provided. The search continues amid calls for better handling of missing persons cases in South Africa.