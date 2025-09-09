Cape Town Deploys 700 New Metro Police Officers | Report Focus News

CAPE TOWN, South Africa- Cape Town deployed 700 newly graduated Metropolitan Police officers across city wards on Tuesday to tackle escalating crime rates. Completing an 18-month training under Project 1000, they will focus on patrols and rapid response in high-crime zones, supporting strained national police efforts.

The graduation occurred at Athlone Stadium at 10:00 local time (08:00 GMT). Officials aim to enhance visibility and aid the South African Police Service (SAPS) in areas like Philippi East and Khayelitsha.

JP Smith, mayoral committee member for safety and security, attended. He said the deployment addresses SAPS resource gaps. “Investigations and prosecutions fall to national government,” Smith said. “Our officers focus on crime prevention locally.”

Launched in 2024, Project 1000 trained 1,000 recruits at the Public Safety Training College. This cohort of 700 completed courses in fitness, legal frameworks, and tactical response. Each ward gets five officers.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis endorsed the initiative. “These officers bolster SAPS in high-risk areas,” Hill-Lewis said in a statement. The Democratic Alliance-led city funded the program via its 2025 budget.

Western Cape recorded 3,848 murders from April 2024 to March 2025, per SAPS. Gang violence and robberies fuel crime in townships like Gugulethu. Residents report frequent gunfire.

Metro officers lack full investigative authority under the South African Police Service Act. They manage arrests, traffic duties, and by-law enforcement, collaborating with SAPS on operations.

Nomfundo Mthembu, a Philippi East safety forum leader, welcomed the deployment. “Nighttime is dangerous here,” Mthembu said. “More patrols bring quicker response.”

African National Congress (ANC) critics question the approach. ANC spokesperson Peter Alexander said the city neglects poverty as a crime driver. “Municipal policing helps, but national reforms are needed,” Alexander said.

SAPS spokesperson Lt. Col. Malcolm Pojie noted synergy. “Metro support strengthens our hotspot operations,” Pojie told Reuters.

The Western Cape, home to 7.2 million, grapples with national crime trends. Cape Town sees 5% of residents face violent crime annually, per the Institute for Security Studies.

Officers trained with firearm simulators and patrol highways and gang zones. Deployment began Tuesday, with 24-hour shifts.

The city’s Law Enforcement Advancement Programme added 1,300 officers since 2020. Metro police prioritize visible policing, unlike LEAP’s by-law focus.

City data shows an 8.2% murder drop in hotspots in early 2022 post-deployments and similar outcomes are expected.