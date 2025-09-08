Zimbabwe rights body condemns bomb attack on opposition home | Report Focus News

Zimbabwe human rights commission condemns bomb attack on opposition leader’s home

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission on Saturday condemned a bomb attack on opposition politician Job Sikhala’s residence that occurred while his children slept inside, calling it a “barbaric act of violence” that threatens constitutional rights.

The explosion damaged Sikhala’s home in Chitungwiza suburb near Harare in the early hours of August 30 while the former legislator was in South Africa launching his autobiography. His children escaped unharmed.

“The ZHRC is concerned by this dangerous explosion, which if it is an attack, it strongly condemns,” the commission said in a statement dated September 7.

The rights body said the attack violated multiple constitutional provisions including the right to life, personal security and property. It expressed particular concern for Sikhala’s children who were present during the explosion.

“Children must be shielded from all forms of violence, abuse and neglect,” the statement said. “Exposure of children to such traumatic events can have enduring psychological and emotional consequences.”

Sikhala, 53, leads the National Democratic Working Group after spending 595 days in detention without trial on charges of inciting public violence. He was released in January 2024.

The politician has offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators. He said the money was raised by supporters in the diaspora.

“The bombing was targeting to kill my children,” Sikhala said in a statement posted on social media platform X.

Zimbabwe Republic Police deployed homicide detectives and military bomb disposal units to the scene. The commission acknowledged the “swift response” and urged authorities to pursue a thorough investigation.

The attack follows the violent disruption of Sikhala’s book launch in Masvingo in July. Suspected members of the ruling ZANU-PF party youth wing assaulted guests and seized copies of the book.

Human Rights Watch said the bombing fits a pattern of politically motivated violence against government critics that has undermined President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s 2017 pledge to usher in a “new dawn.”

The commission called on law enforcement agencies to “take measures to prevent the occurrence of such attacks against other citizens in the future.”

Sikhala has been arrested 68 times without conviction during his political career. His autobiography “Footprints in the Chains: The Life Story of Job Sikhala” details his experiences with torture and detention.

The ZHRC said it will continue monitoring developments and remains committed to ensuring protection of all citizens’ rights.

Police have not issued a public statement on the investigation. Sikhala said his family has received no feedback from law enforcement since reporting the attack.