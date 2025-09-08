Tyla wins Best Afrobeats at 2025 MTV VMAs for PUSH 2 START | Report Focus News

South African singer Tyla won Best Afrobeats at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards for her single “PUSH 2 START” on Sunday, marking her second consecutive victory in the category at the ceremony held at UBS Arena in New York.

The 22-year-old artist beat nominees including Nigerian stars Burna Boy, Wizkid, Asake, Rema and Tems to claim the Moon Person trophy. Her win follows last year’s victory for “Water” in the same category.

“It’s just a blessing to be here and winning another award,” Tyla said at the awards ceremony.

The win highlights growing recognition of African music on international platforms. MTV introduced the Best Afrobeats category in 2023 to acknowledge the genre’s global influence.

PUSH 2 START, released as part of the deluxe edition of Tyla’s self-titled debut album, blends Afrobeats with pop, R&B and reggae influences. The track has gained widespread streaming success since its release.

Tyla wore a vintage 1993 Chanel mini-dress to the ceremony, accessorized with Pandora jewelry. The South African artist also received a nomination for Best Choreography but did not win that category.

Other nominees in the Best Afrobeats category included Asake and Travis Scott for “Active,” Burna Boy featuring Travis Scott for “TaTaTa,” Rema for “Baby (Is It A Crime),” Tems featuring Asake for “Get It Right,” and Wizkid featuring Brent Faiyaz for “Piece Of My Heart.”

The ceremony, hosted by LL Cool J, aired live on CBS and MTV starting at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (2100 GMT). Lady Gaga won the most awards with four trophies, including Artist of the Year.

African artists secured multiple nominations across categories. Nigerian singer Ayra Starr received recognition for MTV PUSH Performance of the Year with “Last Heartbreak Song.”

The awards show featured performances from Mariah Carey, who received the Video Vanguard Award, and Busta Rhymes, who won the inaugural Rock the Bells Visionary Award.

Tyla’s consecutive wins underscore African music’s expanding influence in mainstream entertainment. The artist represents South Africa’s amapiano genre, which combines house, jazz and local kwaito sounds.

MTV has faced criticism for grouping diverse African musical styles under the Afrobeats label. The category includes artists from various African countries performing different genres.

The 2025 VMAs introduced two new categories: Best Pop Artist and Best Country. The ceremony marked CBS’s first time broadcasting the awards show alongside MTV.