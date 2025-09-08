Trump Booed at US Open Final Amid Security Delay | Report Focus News

NEW YORK, United States- President Donald Trump was met with loud boos at the U.S. Open men’s final on Sunday, as his arrival delayed the match by over 30 minutes due to heightened security measures.

The final, featuring Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Italy’s Jannik Sinner, began at 2:30 p.m. EDT (1830 GMT) at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, instead of the scheduled 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT). Fans faced long waits at security checkpoints manned by U.S. Secret Service and federal officers. Many seats remained empty when the match started. Trump attended as a guest of Rolex, whose CEO, Jean-Frederic Dufour, spoke with him during the event.

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) instructed broadcasters to avoid showing crowd reactions to Trump’s presence. A USTA memo requested that networks refrain from “showcasing any disruptions or reactions” to the President. Despite this, ABC and ESPN captured boos during the national anthem, when Trump appeared on stadium screens saluting the flag. The jeers grew louder as he smirked, witnesses said.

Trump, accompanied by family and aides including Jared Kushner and Susie Wiles, waved to the crowd of about 23,000 before the anthem. The response was mixed, with boos overpowering cheers. Later, after the first set, screens showed Trump again, prompting 30 seconds of sustained booing, some whistling, and scattered applause.

Alcaraz won the match 6-4, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, securing his third U.S. Open title. Sinner, the 2024 champion, fell short. “It is a privilege for the tournaments having the president… to support the match,” Alcaraz told reporters. Sinner declined to comment on Trump’s attendance.

Trump’s visit, his first to the U.S. Open since 2015, stirred controversy. He had faced boos then, too, during a Williams sisters’ match. A frequent attendee before his political career, Trump once held a suite at the event for nearly two decades. His recent appearance came weeks after his administration imposed a 39 percent tariff on Swiss products, including watches.

Fans were divided over the disruption. “One hundred percent him. Very selfish,” said Kevin, a Brooklyn private equity worker who waited 75 minutes to enter. Conversely, Karen Stark, a retired Michigan fan, defended Trump’s right to attend. “He can go wherever he wants,” she told Reuters. A Secret Service spokesperson acknowledged that enhanced security may have caused delays and thanked fans for their patience.

The USTA justified its broadcaster directive as routine. “We regularly ask our broadcasters to refrain from showcasing off-court disruptions,” said USTA spokesperson Chris McIntyre. Critics, including tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg, called it an attempt to censor fan reactions, noting the USTA’s history of highlighting crowd energy.

Trump returned to Washington post-match, praising the players. “I loved attending the match… unbelievable talent,” he told reporters on Air Force One, describing the crowd as “somewhat progressive” but “really nice.” Outside, protesters like Emma Kaplan, a Brooklyn executive assistant, distributed anti-Trump flyers. “He should be booed everywhere he goes,” she told The Guardian. No major protests occurred inside the venue.

Other celebrities, including Bruce Springsteen, received cheers. The tournament, held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, drew over one million fans. Tickets for the final ranged from hundreds to over $20,000 on resale sites. Some fans, like Alma Alcantara from Texas, called the security process chaotic. “There’s just a lot of confusion,” she told The New York Times.

Alcaraz earned $3.6 million for his victory, while Sinner took $1.8 million. The match, lasting three hours, captivated global audiences on ABC and ESPN.