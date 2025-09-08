South Africa council recommends new anti-corruption body to Ramaphosa | Report Focus News

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council has recommended the establishment of an anti-corruption body to prevent, investigate and remedy systemic corruption.

The council handed its final report to Ramaphosa on August 29 after completing its three-year term. The proposed Office of Public Integrity and Anti-Corruption would respond to key recommendations from the State Capture Commission, which investigated corruption under former president Jacob Zuma.

The recommendations include strengthening law enforcement agencies, using artificial intelligence to prevent corruption and establishing an anti-corruption data sharing framework.

“We need to tackle public and private sector corruption with equal energy,” Ramaphosa said in his weekly letter on September 8. “Tax evasion, market manipulation, inflated contracts and tender collusion by businesses significantly harm our economy yet often receive less attention than corruption in public institutions.”

Professor Firoz Cachalia, who chairs the advisory council, said the office should be entrenched in chapter 9 of the Constitution and absorb the Special Investigating Unit’s resources.

Political analysts expressed skepticism about implementation. Professor Sipho Seepe said South Africa has sufficient policies and institutions to fight corruption but lacks implementation.

“There is no political will to act against those implicated in wrongdoing, corruption and unlawful activities,” analyst Zakhele Ndlovu told IOL.

A survey found 55 percent of South Africans rate corruption as a concern, an eight percent increase since July. Crime and violence concern 52 percent while poverty and inequality concern 33 percent.

The council also recommended overhauling the National Prosecuting Authority’s legislative framework. The NPA currently operates as a program under the Department of Justice, with its budget and human resources decisions controlled by the department.

“The observations and recommendations will, as a matter of priority, receive the attention of the National Executive and the relevant institutions,” Ramaphosa said.

The Department of Justice is preparing draft whistle-blower protection legislation for Cabinet review in November 2025.

Cabinet will review the recommendations before implementing them according to statutory provisions. The report will be released publicly.