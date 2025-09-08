South Africa adds influencers to tax model warns on compliance | Report Focus News

South Africa’s tax authority has added social media influencers to its taxpayer segmentation model and warned that all income including products, services and travel must be declared for taxation.

The South African Revenue Service said on September 5 that influencers earning from brand collaborations, sponsored content and affiliate marketing must declare all forms of payment whether received as cash or benefits.

“No matter how social influencers are remunerated — whether with products, services, or travel — all of these are deemed as income and must be taxed accordingly,” SARS said in a statement.

The agency has placed influencers alongside the gig economy and government entities as new segments in its taxpayer model.

According to the South African Institute of Taxation, SARS is eyeing more than R500 billion in unpaid taxes across the economy, with online content creators flagged as one of the key “low-hanging fruits” where compliance has lagged.

Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said the authority would help taxpayers meet their obligations.

“SARS is looking forward to working with this segment to provide clarity and certainty, but also to provide them with a seamless taxpayer experience,” Kieswetter said.

The revenue service will handle each influencer case individually according to current income-tax brackets.

Many influencers may not even realise that benefits such as free meals, travel, or products form part of taxable income, tax experts warned.

SARS said the shift from traditional advertising agencies to individuals with large social followings has prompted new compliance initiatives.

The agency is launching education campaigns including videos, webinars and seminars to help influencers understand their tax obligations.

“Citizens working as social influencers are encouraged to declare income earned from brand collaborations, sponsored content, and affiliate marketing – whether they have been paid in cash, products, or services,” the agency said.

The authority classifies influencers as sole proprietors or independent contractors who leverage their social following for marketing services.

Most influencers will fall into the provisional taxpayer category, requiring them to estimate taxable income and pay tax upfront through provisional tax returns.

SARS said voluntary compliance remains its priority but warned that penalties will apply where income is concealed.

The agency said it believes taxpayers are honest and will comply when they understand their obligations.

“SARS is more than willing to assist honest taxpayers to comply with their tax obligations,” Kieswetter said.

The announcement follows similar tax enforcement measures targeting digital creators in other countries as authorities adapt to the growing gig economy.