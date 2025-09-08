Pretoria High Court reserves judgment in Lungu burial appeal | Report Focus News

The Pretoria High Court reserved judgment Monday in an appeal case over where former Zambian President Edgar Lungu should be buried, prolonging a three-month legal battle between his family and the Zambian government.

The family seeks to overturn an August ruling that ordered Lungu’s remains be repatriated to Zambia for a state funeral. Their lawyer Tembeka Ngcukaitobi argued the former president had lost his presidential benefits before his death.

“There are no benefits payable to the dead,” Ngcukaitobi told the court.

Lungu died June 5 in a Johannesburg hospital at age 68. His body remains in Pretoria while courts decide his final resting place.

The Zambian government wants Lungu buried at Embassy Park cemetery in Lusaka where former presidents are traditionally laid to rest. The family opposes repatriation, citing Lungu’s political feud with current President Hakainde Hichilema.

Acting Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba ruled August 8 that state interests outweigh personal wishes regarding former presidents’ burials.

“A former president’s personal wishes or the wishes of his family cannot outweigh the right of the state to honour that individual with a state funeral,” the court stated in its earlier judgment.

The family filed for leave to appeal immediately after that ruling. They argue the court erred in finding a binding agreement existed between them and the Zambian government about burial arrangements.

Ngcukaitobi contended Monday that contracting over human remains is prohibited under law.

“You don’t contract over human remains. A corpse is dead. It’s not property,” he said in court.

Zambian Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha maintains the government has both the right and obligation to conduct a state funeral for the former president who led the country from 2015 to 2021.

The Constitutional Court of South Africa dismissed the family’s attempt at direct appeal August 26, forcing them back to the High Court.

Lungu and Hichilema were bitter political rivals. Hichilema was imprisoned in 2017 during Lungu’s presidency on charges his supporters called politically motivated. After defeating Lungu in 2021 elections, Hichilema’s government charged Lungu’s wife and children with corruption.

The family claims Lungu specifically instructed that Hichilema should not attend his funeral. The government insists protocol requires the sitting president to preside over state funerals.

A joint statement released last week indicated both parties had begun formal mediation discussions. However, the appeal hearing proceeded as scheduled Monday.

The court gave no indication when it would deliver judgment. Until then, Lungu’s body remains at a Pretoria mortuary, more than three months after his death.