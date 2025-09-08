Police kill suspect linked to KZN principal murder | Report Focus News

South African police shot dead a suspect linked to the 2020 murder of a school principal in KwaZulu-Natal during a shootout at a Soweto hostel on Sunday afternoon.

The 40-year-old man was killed when National Intervention Unit officers tracked him to a hostel in Mapetla, Soweto, police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said Monday.

The suspect was wanted for the murder of Zwelabantu Zuma, who was shot dead in his office at a school in Msinga in 2020. The man faced additional charges including carjacking and illegal firearm possession.

“When the suspect noticed the presence of police, he began shooting, and the NIU returned fire, fatally wounding him,” Mathe told Report Focus News.

Police had previously arrested the suspect but the case was withdrawn in court. A South African Police Service investigator later presented new evidence that led to a J50 arrest warrant being issued.

Two other suspects in the Zuma murder case are serving life sentences. Two additional suspects died before standing trial.

One suspect remains at large. “Police are still searching for the remaining suspect,” Mathe said in a statement.

The National Intervention Unit specializes in high-risk operations. The unit frequently conducts operations against suspects involved in serious violent crimes.

Msinga, located in central KwaZulu-Natal province, has experienced high levels of violence in recent years. The area has seen numerous incidents involving political killings and criminal activity.

School officials across South Africa face increasing security threats. Several principals and educators have been targeted in violent attacks over the past five years.

The shooting occurred at approximately 11:30 local time on Sunday 7 September. Police recovered an unlicensed firearm at the scene.