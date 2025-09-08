Israel Defense Minister Warns Hamas of Annihilation | Report Focus News

JERUSALEM, Israel- Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Hamas on Monday to surrender and release hostages or face annihilation, as ceasefire talks stalled amid ongoing military operations in Gaza.

Katz issued the warning on X, shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump called for Hamas to free captives held since the October 7, 2023, attack. The statement came as Israel prepared to expand its offensive in Gaza City, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians remain. Hamas rejected the demand and accused Israel of planning ethnic cleansing.

Katz stated: “This is a final warning to the Hamas murderers and rapists in Gaza and in luxury hotels abroad: Release the hostages and put down your weapons — or Gaza will be destroyed and you will be annihilated.” Israel links the ultimatum to its goals of dismantling Hamas’s military capabilities and securing the release of about 20 remaining living hostages, plus the bodies of eight others.

The war began when Hamas militants killed 1,200 people in Israel and took 251 captives.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office described Hamas’s recent openness to a phased hostage deal as “more spin” and nothing new. Netanyahu reiterated five conditions to end the war: full hostage release, Hamas disarmament, Gaza demilitarization, Israeli security control over the territory, and an alternative civilian administration that does not promote terror. Israel views Gaza City as a key Hamas stronghold with active tunnels, despite prior raids.

Hamas responded through a statement that called Katz’s annihilation threats “a confession of committing a crime that amounts to ethnic cleansing.” The group said it offered flexibility in Egypt- and Qatar-mediated talks for a comprehensive deal that includes a permanent ceasefire and Israeli troop withdrawal. Hamas refuses disarmament without a Palestinian state. The talks broke down after a two-month truce collapsed in March 2025, when Israel halted aid to pressure the group.

U.S. officials are backing Israel’s demands but push for aid to Gaza civilians. Trump told reporters on Friday: “The situation has to end. It’s extortion, and it has to end.” His administration sent envoys, including Steve Witkoff and Mike Huckabee, to negotiate, but progress stalled. The U.S. blames Hamas for diverting aid, while humanitarian groups say Israel’s blockade worsens the crisis.

The Gaza Health Ministry, run by Hamas, reported 62,263 Palestinian deaths since October 2023, including 273 from malnutrition, with 112 children among them. The ministry does not distinguish between civilians and fighters, but the United Nations considers its figures reliable. Israel disputes the toll and says it targets militants, not civilians. About half the dead were women and children, according to the ministry.

Aid agencies warn of famine in Gaza, where 2.3 million people face displacement and shortages. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs stated that any Gaza City offensive would lead to more civilian deaths and destruction. Israel announced plans for safe corridors and airdrops but has blocked most aid since March 2025. Over 123,000 Palestinians fled their homes early in the war; many now shelter in Gaza City.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid urged Netanyahu to resume negotiations. Lapid said: “You can’t not even try to return our hostages home.” Families of hostages rallied in Tel Aviv, demanding a deal. One mother, Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan remains captive, vowed protests near the prime minister’s residence.

Israel’s military, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), called up tens of thousands of reservists for the Gaza City operation. IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir toured the area and warned of heavy fighting. Israel says the push will capture the city but risks hostages, as Hamas may move them.

Hamas leaders, including Khaled Meshaal in exile, insist on resistance. Analyst Ibrahim Al-Madhoun, close to Hamas, told reporters that Arab states understand Palestine’s cause but disagree on armed struggle. The Arab League last month called for Hamas to disarm and release hostages.

The war has spread regionally. Yemen’s Houthis fired missiles at Israel in solidarity with Hamas. Israel struck Houthi targets, killing their prime minister, Ahmed al-Rahawi, on August 30, 2025 (1700 GMT). Katz said such actions against threats to Israel would continue.

International leaders expressed alarm. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the Gaza City plans “wrong.” Germany halted arms exports usable in Gaza. The Elders group, including former leaders Helen Clark and Mary Robinson, labeled the situation an “unfolding genocide” after visiting the border.

Netanyahu toured a southern Israel command center and said defeating Hamas and freeing hostages go together. He instructed officials to negotiate but on Israel’s terms. Ceasefire talks, mediated by Egypt and Qatar, resumed briefly but stalled over disarmament.

Gaza residents face repeated displacement. Mohammed Ahmad, 35, from Gaza City, told reporters: “No one will accept during a battle … to surrender their weapons. The Israelis will not leave Gaza if Hamas surrenders.” Amjad Saleh, 22, blamed both sides: “Hamas is not here at all … we get punished for it.”

Israel’s Supreme Court ruled on Sunday that the government must improve food for Palestinian prisoners, citing inadequate nutrition. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir criticized the decision, saying it defends Hamas militants while hostages suffer in Gaza.

The conflict marks nearly two years since Hamas’s attack. Israel has conducted air and ground operations, killing over 5,000 Hamas fighters by its count. Hamas holds power in Gaza since 2007, after winning elections and ousting rivals.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for urgent ceasefire. He plans to add Hamas to a blacklist for sexual violence from October 7 but warned Israel risks the same without halting violations.

As operations intensify, aid groups predict catastrophe. The International Red Cross urged unhindered access. Israel maintains its actions target Hamas infrastructure, not civilians, and blames the group for the humanitarian plight.