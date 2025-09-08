Former police minister Cele to testify in South Africa corruption probe | Report Focus News

Former police minister Bheki Cele will testify before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating corruption allegations within South Africa’s police service, committee chairperson Soviet Lekganyane announced Friday.

The committee added Cele to its list of seven witnesses after members said his testimony would be relevant to allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about political interference and criminal networks in law enforcement.

Cele served as police minister from February 2018 until June 2024.

The parliamentary committee was established in August after Mkhwanazi made explosive claims that senior police officials colluded with criminal syndicates. Mkhwanazi alleged that police minister Senzo Mchunu and deputy national commissioner Shadrack Sibiya disbanded the KwaZulu-Natal political killings task team after it raided Matlala’s home in December 2024.

“The meeting has agreed to add the name of Bheki Cele to the list of witnesses that we have agreed on,” Lekganyane told the committee during a virtual meeting.

Committee member Ian Cameron said Cele’s connections warranted investigation. “Even more critical after the expose last week regarding Bheki Cele that allegedly called Matlala ten times in a day in May. I think that’s very relevant for the first set of people to be called to the committee,” Cameron said.

Other witnesses include national police commissioner Fannie Masemola, suspended minister Mchunu, deputy commissioner Sibiya, acting minister Firoz Cachalia and deputy ministers Polly Boshielo and Cassel Mathale.

Mkhwanazi will be the first witness to testify when hearings begin after September 24. He requested the delay due to commitments at the judicial commission of inquiry investigating his allegations.

Advocate Norman Arendse SC has been appointed as evidence leader, supported by advocates Maria Mokhaetsi and Lerato Zikalala. The committee must submit its final report to the national assembly by October 31.

In July 2025, reports emerged that Cele stayed in a luxury penthouse suite owned by Matlala days before Matlala’s company was awarded a 360 million rand police health services tender.

The MK Party had formally requested Cele’s appearance, arguing that problems within the police service predated Mchunu’s tenure. MK Party MP David Skosana said Cele must be called to appear before the committee because the problems within the police service “started long before” Mchunu’s time in office.

According to Mkhwanazi, the syndicate operating in Gauteng includes senior politicians serving in parliament, law enforcement officers, correctional services officials, prosecutors, magistrates and judges.

President Cyril Ramaphosa established a separate judicial commission led by retired constitutional court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga to investigate the broader allegations. The parliamentary inquiry runs parallel to this commission.

All witnesses must submit sworn written statements before appearing to answer questions. The committee has implemented measures to protect whistleblowers and handle classified information according to national assembly protocols.

The hearings will take place in parliament’s Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town. Five of the seven invited witnesses have confirmed their availability.