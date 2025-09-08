Five suspects killed in KwaZulu-Natal police shootout | Report Focus News

Five suspects were shot dead in an early morning shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal province on Monday when officers attempted to arrest the group suspected of terrorizing communities south of Durban.

The confrontation occurred when police arrived at a location to arrest suspects wanted for murders, house robberies and extortion in Mpumalanga township, Marrianhill and uMsunduzi areas, according to provincial police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda.

“When we arrived here in the early hours of this morning, the suspects opened fire at the police and a shootout occurred,” Netshiunda told Reuters. “Five suspects were shot and fatally wounded.”

The operation was based on intelligence gathering about suspects who had been terrorizing communities in the Chatsworth area, approximately 20 kilometers (12 miles) south of Durban.

Police had been tracking the group for their alleged involvement in multiple violent crimes across several townships in the province.

“Our officers were looking for suspects who were terrorizing communities of Mpumalanga township, Marrianhill and uMsunduzi area with murders, house robberies and extortion,” Netshiunda said in a statement.

No police officers were injured during the exchange of gunfire, authorities confirmed.

The incident comes amid heightened police operations against violent crime in KwaZulu-Natal, which has seen multiple fatal confrontations between law enforcement and suspected criminals in recent months.

South African police have faced criticism from human rights groups over the high number of suspects killed in shootouts. Police maintain they act in self-defense when suspects open fire.

The identities of the deceased suspects have not been released pending formal identification procedures.

An investigation into the shootout will be conducted by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, as required by law when police actions result in deaths.