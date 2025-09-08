Dudula leader rebuffs Zanu-PF on migrant healthcare | Report Focus News

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa- Zandile Dabula, leader of South Africa’s Operation Dudula, rejected criticism from Zimbabwe’s ruling party, Zanu-PF, over the movement’s push to restrict foreign nationals’ access to healthcare, asserting South Africa’s right to enforce its laws.

In an interview on September 8, 2025, Dabula said that South Africa would not be swayed by external voices. “We will not be dictated to by foreigners on how to run our country,” she said, citing South Africa’s Constitution and immigration laws as guiding principles. The comments followed Zanu-PF’s condemnation of Operation Dudula’s campaign as divisive and rooted in colonial tactics.

Zanu-PF’s director of information, Farai Marapira, criticised the group, saying that Operation Dudula’s actions betrayed the African principle of Ubuntu, which emphasizes community and humanity. “Africans cannot be foreigners on their own continent,” Marapira said, arguing that borders were artificial constructs from colonial times.

Operation Dudula, has gained attention for its hardline stance on undocumented migrants, particularly from Zimbabwe, claiming they strain South Africa’s public services like healthcare. The group has staged protests at hospitals, demanding priority for South African citizens.

South Africa hosts an estimated 1.5 million foreign nationals, many from Zimbabwe, according to the International Organization for Migration. The influx has sparked tensions, with some South Africans blaming migrants for economic challenges and unemployment, which stood at 33.5% in 2025, per Statistics South Africa.

Marapira’s remarks highlighted Zimbabwe’s perspective, where economic collapse has driven migration. Zimbabwe’s inflation rate reached 500% in 2025, according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, forcing many to seek opportunities in South Africa.

Dabula dismissed Zanu-PF’s accusations of promoting colonial divisions. “Our focus is protecting South African resources for South Africans,” she said, emphasizing compliance with national laws.

The dispute underscores broader tensions over migration in southern Africa. South Africa’s government has tightened immigration policies, with Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber announcing stricter border controls in August 2025. Critics argue these measures fuel xenophobia, while supporters say they protect national interests.

Regional bodies like the Southern African Development Community have called for dialogue to address migration challenges. A 2024 SADC report noted that intra-African migration strengthens economies but requires coordinated policies to prevent conflict.

Tensions between Operation Dudula and Zimbabwean authorities are not new. In 2023, the movement clashed with Zimbabwean community leaders in Johannesburg over similar issues.