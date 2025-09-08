DA Questions Edwin Sodi Blacklisting Delays | Report Focus News

Pretoria, South Africa- DA caucus leader Cilliers Brink is questioning delays in blacklisting businessman Edwin Sodi from Tshwane tenders after National Treasury rejected the city’s latest submission for lacking key details.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) raised concerns over prolonged bureaucratic hurdles that keep Sodi’s companies eligible for government contracts despite their role in the failed R292 million upgrade of the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant. The plant’s incomplete refurbishment contributed to a 2023 cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal that killed 29 people, according to health officials. Tshwane restarted the blacklisting process in September 2024 after Treasury found errors in an earlier request, but as of September 8, 2025, Sodi’s Blackhead Consulting and NJR Projects remain unrestricted.

Brink, Tshwane’s DA caucus leader and former mayor, said that the delays erode public trust in procurement oversight. “Though it is important for the city to follow due process, the judgment obtained against the Sodi consortium strengthens the city’s blacklisting application,” Brink said in a June 2025 statement after a Pretoria high court ruled the Rooiwal contract invalid and ordered Sodi to repay profits. He added that Tshwane officials who awarded the tender irregularly face dismissal proceedings in labour court.

The Rooiwal project, awarded in 2019 to a joint venture including Blackhead Consulting, NJR Projects and CMS Water Engineering, aimed to treat sewage for Hammanskraal’s water supply north of Pretoria. The consortium received full payment but completed only 68 percent of phase one work before Tshwane terminated the contract in 2022 for poor performance, city records show. A forensic audit by Ligwa Advisory Services found the tender award irregular, as the firms lacked required grading from the Construction Industry Development Board, a body that certifies contractors’ capabilities.

National Treasury, which maintains the restricted suppliers database, rejected Tshwane’s February 2024 request due to missing documents like company addresses and directors’ ID numbers, according to a September 2024 Sowetan report. The city resubmitted in July 2024, but Treasury confirmed in February 2025 that further shortcomings persisted, including non-compliance with restriction protocols under the Public Finance Management Act. Treasury spokesperson said in a statement that it assesses processes but does not decide restrictions; organs of state like Tshwane must correct submissions before listing occurs.

Sodi faces separate fraud and corruption charges in the Free State over a R255 million asbestos audit tender, probed by the Zondo Commission on state capture. His trial continues in the Bloemfontein high court. The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probes the Rooiwal procurement since 2018 under a presidential proclamation, focusing on maladministration.

Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya, from the African National Congress (ANC)-led coalition, insists the city pursues blacklisting. During a May 16, 2025, oversight visit to Rooiwal with Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina, Moya said: “We are not forgetting the one who came here, started a project, then abandoned it, leaving our people without clean water. The process of blacklisting is still very much under way.” Majodina added: “He [Sodi] is not off the hook. We can’t allow people to do Mickey Mouse work and think they’ll get away with it. We will help the municipality ensure they pay for their sins.”

ActionSA, criticizes the delays as evidence of weak governance. Party chairperson Michael Beaumont wrote to Treasury in August 2024 demanding progress, citing a March 2024 letter from Treasury director-general Duncan Pieterse that highlighted Tshwane’s non-compliance. “The NT has assessed the submitted information and has responded to the City of Tshwane… outlining the shortcomings,” Pieterse stated.

Corruption Watch executive director Karam Singh told Reuters blacklisting should be a straightforward tool against irregular procurement. “The fact that it is so cumbersome and not operating efficiently needs to be corrected,” Singh said in an April 2024 interview, noting it enforces accountability where prosecutions lag.

Tshwane partners with the Development Bank of Southern Africa to complete Rooiwal upgrades by June 2026 at additional cost, estimated at R4 billion. Phase 1-B refurbishment starts in March 2025. Meanwhile, a temporary Magalies Water package plant supplies 50 million litres daily to Hammanskraal from September 2024, easing shortages in the area of 400,000 residents.

The DA is urging Treasury to expedite review, arguing that delays allow Sodi-linked firms to bid elsewhere, including a delayed R282 million Parys prison upgrade pushed to 2025. Public Interest SA chairperson Tebogo Khaas called for accountability in a September 2024 statement: “It is deeply troubling when public officials fail to comply with Treasury regulations, allowing individuals and companies to escape accountability.”

Five Tshwane officials implicated in the tender award returned to duty in January 2025 after an arbitrator ruled their suspension unfair under collective agreements. The city contests this in labour court, citing ongoing SIU and Hawks probes.

Sodi’s lawyer Ian Levitt declined comment on the blacklisting.