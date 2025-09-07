Zimbabwe rapper Holy Ten accuses president's sons of house seizure | Report Focus News

Zimbabwean rapper Holy Ten accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s twin sons of orchestrating the repossession of his house and sending soldiers to his home in an Instagram Live broadcast on Sunday.

The musician, whose real name is Mukudzei Chitsama, claimed Sean Mnangagwa, a major in the Zimbabwe National Army, dispatched troops to his residence and instructed his wife Kimberly Richards to vacate the property.

Holy Ten, 26, had campaigned for the ruling Zanu PF party during the 2023 elections and received gifts from party officials including a house. The rapper now alleges those benefits are being withdrawn.

“Sean, what you did at my house, I’m coming to your house. Make sure you kill me,” Holy Ten said during the broadcast according to local media reports.

The rapper said he joined Zanu PF to improve its image but threatened he could “end Zanu PF today.” He declared himself “bigger than Zanu PF” while maintaining respect for President Mnangagwa.

Holy Ten specifically targeted the president’s sons Sean and Collins, saying they were undermining their father. He challenged Collins to start a live broadcast to test his popularity with citizens.

The musician referenced anti-corruption activist Blessed Geza in his remarks, stating “I’m not Blessed Geza.” Geza has been a vocal critic of government corruption and faced attacks on his property earlier this year.

Holy Ten suspended his Instagram account @holytenmusic hours after the broadcast but later restored it with an apology to Sean and Collins Mnangagwa.

Neither the Mnangagwa family nor Zanu PF officials responded to requests for comment by publication time.

The incident marks a dramatic reversal for the rapper who gained prominence with his 2021 hit “Ndaremerwa” and became one of Zimbabwe’s most influential hip hop artists.

Holy Ten’s public support for Zanu PF in 2023 sparked controversy among fans and fellow artists. His endorsement came as Zimbabwe faced economic challenges including currency instability and high inflation.

The rapper has faced recent personal turmoil including public disputes with his wife and allegations of substance abuse which he has denied.

Zimbabwe’s entertainment industry has seen several artists receive patronage from ruling party officials in exchange for political support ahead of elections.