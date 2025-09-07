Shivambu's new party logo draws comparisons to former political home | Report Focus News

Floyd Shivambu unveiled his Afrika Mayibuye Movement party logo on Friday, prompting immediate comparisons to the Economic Freedom Fighters emblem he helped design at his former party.

The logo features a purple circle with an African map, a black fist holding what Shivambu calls a “spear-pen” and the words “Afrika Mayibuye” above and “Movement” below. The design incorporates black, green, gold, red and purple colors representing African identity, land, wealth, liberation and royalty.

“It doesn’t look exactly like the EFF, it doesn’t even look similar. You must go and see the logo of the EFF then you must look at this logo, you will see that they are different,” Shivambu told reporters in Midrand.

The EFF logo similarly displays a fist holding a spear rising from the African continent with a star. Shivambu said he conceptualized the EFF logo during his tenure as deputy president.

“I conceptualised the logo of the EFF then as to what it means, so I know there is a difference in the logo of the EFF and this one,” he said.

Shivambu pointed to differences in the fists’ angles, star placement and spear direction. He emphasized the spear-pen represents a shift from armed struggle to knowledge-driven action.

“The central and most distinctive symbol of the Afrika Mayibuye Movement logo shall be the spear-pen representing the fusion of intellectual struggle and revolutionary action,” states the party manifesto.

The Afrika Mayibuye Movement will contest South Africa’s 2026 local elections and 2029 national elections. Shivambu launched the party after leaving the EFF and being expelled from the uMkhonto weSizwe party in July.

Critics on social media questioned the logo’s originality. Some suggested Shivambu was recycling his previous work.

The party name derives from the liberation slogan “Afrika Mayibuye,” meaning “May Africa return.” Shivambu positioned the movement as an alternative to the African National Congress, EFF and MK Party.

The logo controversy emerged as Shivambu seeks to differentiate his new party in South Africa’s crowded political landscape ahead of municipal elections next year.