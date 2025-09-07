SAHRC condemns midnight eviction plans in Gauteng | Report Focus News

South Africa’s Human Rights Commission has condemned plans for nighttime evictions of informal settlement residents, warning that such operations violate constitutional protections and recall apartheid-era forced removals, according to civil society groups and legal precedents.

The controversy erupted after Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced on September 4 that the provincial government would demolish illegal informal settlements at 2 a.m., particularly targeting those occupied by undocumented foreign nationals.

“We will destroy those informal settlements. Those informal settlements must be crushed,” Lesufi said at a media briefing in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The premier said the evictions will be carried out while squatters are sleeping. Gauteng has recorded more than 400 new informal settlements recently in Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and other regions.

Civil society organization Real Democracy condemned the plans as “reckless, inhumane, and reminiscent of apartheid-era brutality” in a statement following Lesufi’s announcement.

“This midnight timing echoes the midnight raids and forced removals of the apartheid regime,” said Srini Naidoo, Real Democracy chairperson. He noted that Lesufi offered no plan to relocate or rehouse affected residents.

The Prevention of Illegal Eviction Act requires court orders for all evictions and mandates meaningful engagement with affected communities. Section 26(3) provides that no one may be evicted from their home or have their home demolished without a court order authorising such eviction after having due regard to “all the relevant circumstances”.

Legal precedents have established strict requirements for lawful evictions in South Africa. The Western Cape High Court previously ruled that evictions conducted without court orders are “reminiscent of apartheid era brutal forced removals.”

Courts must consider whether occupiers include vulnerable categories of persons including the elderly, children and female-headed households, the duration of occupation and the availability of alternative accommodation.

The SAHRC has consistently taken legal action against unlawful evictions. In 2020, the Commission successfully challenged the City of Cape Town’s lockdown evictions after law enforcement dragged a naked man from his shack in Khayelitsha.

“It is the poorest of the poor, the downtrodden, and unemployed who seek refuge in informal settlements and erect structures to provide shelter,” read the judgment in that case.

Human settlements experts emphasize that evictions must follow constitutional requirements. “It is now trite principle that it is only just and equitable to evict unlawful occupiers if alternative accommodation is provided where an eviction would otherwise result in homelessness,” wrote SAHRC Commissioner Shafie Ameermia in a 2016 position paper.

Lesufi said majority of the land grabs are often led by foreign nationals. His administration plans to strengthen partnerships with municipalities to halt further land occupations.

The provincial government faces mounting pressure from residents frustrated by the growth of informal settlements. More than 400 new informal settlements have recently emerged across Gauteng’s major municipalities.

Constitutional law experts warn that conducting evictions at night would violate multiple rights. The Constitution guarantees the right to dignity, adequate housing, and protection from arbitrary evictions.

Municipal authorities must join eviction proceedings when homelessness may result. Municipalities must be joined where eviction is likely to result in homelessness, according to established case law.

The SAHRC has previously secured court interdicts preventing municipalities from conducting evictions without proper procedures. These rulings apply throughout South Africa’s provinces.

Night evictions pose particular risks to vulnerable groups. Children, elderly residents, and people with disabilities face heightened dangers during darkness operations.

International human rights standards prohibit forced evictions conducted in a manner that violates human dignity. South Africa has ratified multiple treaties requiring protection of housing rights.

The controversy highlights tensions over urban land use in South Africa’s economic hub. Gauteng province contains Johannesburg, Pretoria, and other major cities facing severe housing shortages.

Provincial authorities estimate thousands of families have occupied government land in recent months. Officials claim organized groups identify vacant land and establish settlements within 72 hours.

Legal advocates stress that poverty and desperation drive most land occupations. Current ongoing land occupation is being driven by homelessness, poverty and desperation, courts have recognized.

The SAHRC maintains offices in all nine provinces to monitor human rights violations. The Commission has constitutional authority to investigate and address violations of the Bill of Rights.