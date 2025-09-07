Gunmen kill lawyer who refused to abandon corruption case | Report Focus News

Prominent insolvency lawyer Bouwer van Niekerk was shot dead at his Johannesburg offices on Friday after refusing threats to resign from a business rescue case involving an alleged Ponzi scheme, police and legal sources said.

Two gunmen posing as clients with a scheduled appointment entered the boardroom at Smit Sew Attorneys and Conveyancers in Saxonwold before opening fire, Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi told reporters. The 43-year-old attorney was declared dead at the scene.

Days before the killing, Van Niekerk received a threat to resign immediately as attorney for the business rescue of an alleged major Ponzi scheme or he “won’t see the end of the week,” News24 reported. The case involved NTC Global Trade Fund, whose sole director Edwin Letopa has resisted handing over management control to business rescue practitioners.

Police launched a manhunt for four suspects following what security firm CAP described as a targeted assassination. No items were stolen from the office.

“When lawyers and investigators are targeted, it is not just individuals who are silenced, it is likely justice itself that is being attacked,” Ian Cameron, chairperson of parliament’s portfolio committee on police, said in a statement.

Van Niekerk had previously warned about dangers facing legal professionals after the 2023 murders of insolvency practitioners Cloete and Thomas Murray. Those killings remain unsolved.

“Our members must be able to carry out their work without fear or intimidation and violence,” said Jo Mitchell-Marais, chairperson of the South African Restructuring and Insolvency Practitioners Association.

The attorney’s parents told News24 their son refused to abandon high-profile cases despite growing risks, believing lawyers must not allow intimidation to derail the fight against corruption.

Edwin Letopa, director of NTC Global Trade Fund, told the Sunday Times he has also received threats, with “60% of them threatening.” “For now, we are hiding in places of safety,” Letopa said.

A court on August 15 ordered Letopa to hand over cryptocurrency wallet access details and business records to business rescue practitioners. The Gauteng High Court ruled against prosecutors’ claims that NTC was a Ponzi scheme in March this year.

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi condemned the murder and called for swift investigation. “The investigation must swiftly deal with the perpetrators of this crime and bring them to book,” she said.

Van Niekerk had gained prominence working on business rescue efforts involving companies linked to the Gupta family, who were central to South Africa’s state capture scandal.

The killing marks the latest attack on professionals investigating corruption in South Africa. Whistleblower Babita Deokaran was murdered in 2021 after exposing health department fraud.

“South Africa cannot accept a climate where organised crime dictates who lives and who dies while accountability stalls,” Cameron said.

The Hawks, South Africa’s specialized crime investigation unit, has taken over the case. Police urged anyone with information to contact the crime stop line on 08600 10111.