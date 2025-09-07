ANC calls for unity at Mpumalanga regional conference | Report Focus News

African National Congress secretary-general Fikile Mbalula called for party discipline and unity at the Ehlanzeni regional conference on Sunday, warning against internal divisions that threaten the party’s governance capacity.

Mpumalanga ANC chairperson Mandla Ndlovu told delegates on Saturday that coalition partners were undermining the party’s ability to deliver services, calling on members to campaign for an outright majority in the 2026 local government elections.

“Save the ANC from the toxic coalition governments…save us from this abusive, toxic relationship,” Ndlovu said at the conference. “Our deployees, who are there in coalition governments, are not using both hands to give people services, but only one hand while the other hand is used to protect them against coalition partners.”

The conference comes as the ANC faces mounting pressure from coalition arrangements following its loss of an outright national majority in 2024. The party entered a government of national unity with the Democratic Alliance and eight other parties after securing less than 50 percent of votes.

Ndlovu suggested that alternative coalitions with the Economic Freedom Fighters and uMkhonto weSizwe Party would also not benefit the ANC.

The Ehlanzeni region represents the ANC’s largest membership base in Mpumalanga province. Previous attempts to hold the conference faced legal challenges and allegations of delegate manipulation.

In July, 14 branch leaders sent a legal threat through attorneys accusing the regional task team of “unconstitutional and illegal conduct” in disqualifying and later reinstating branches without following proper procedures.

The conference was initially scheduled for July 26 but was postponed due to what provincial secretary Muzi Chirwa called complications with the delegate verification system.

Ndlovu also addressed succession concerns, saying he hoped President Cyril Ramaphosa would be allowed to complete his term beyond the party’s 2027 elective conference, referencing the removal of former president Thabo Mbeki before his term ended.

The ANC’s top seven officials have been mandated to continue discussions with the South African Communist Party to convince them to reconsider their decision to contest the 2026 elections independently.

Mbalula’s address emphasized organizational renewal and maintaining party cohesion amid factional tensions that have plagued several regional structures.

The conference proceedings reflect broader challenges facing Africa’s oldest liberation movement as it navigates coalition politics and internal divisions ahead of crucial local elections next year.