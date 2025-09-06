New Zealand beats South Africa 24-17 in Rugby Championship | Report Focus News

New Zealand extended its unbeaten record at Eden Park to 51 matches with a 24-17 victory over world champion South Africa in the Rugby Championship on Saturday, scoring three tries to overcome persistent Springboks pressure.

The All Blacks scored through winger Emoni Narawa and fullback Will Jordan within 17 minutes to establish a 14-3 halftime lead before the Springboks fought back in the second half.

South Africa reduced the deficit through tries from hooker Malcolm Marx and scrumhalf Cobus Reinach but could not break New Zealand’s defensive resolve in a tense finish at the Auckland venue.

“We just weren’t up to scratch tonight,” South Africa captain Jesse Kriel told reporters. “We made far too many handling errors and just things that weren’t up to standard for us.”

The victory leaves New Zealand top of the Rugby Championship standings with six points after three rounds, while defending champions South Africa sit third with four points.

Narawa opened the scoring in the second minute after Billy Proctor’s tactical kick created field position. The winger collected Beauden Barrett’s pass and beat fullback Willie le Roux to score.

Jordan extended the lead in the 17th minute, running through a gap in South Africa’s defense after Wallace Sititi’s offload from a lineout.

The Springboks struggled to convert territorial advantage into points in the first half, with their kicking strategy proving ineffective against New Zealand’s counter-attacking defense.

Handre Pollard kicked South Africa’s only first-half points from a penalty in the 22nd minute but missed another attempt three minutes later.

Marx scored South Africa’s first try in the 62nd minute after the Springboks earned a scrum penalty. Replacement flanker Kwagga Smith received a yellow card three minutes later for a cynical infringement near the try line.

New Zealand capitalized on the numerical advantage when replacement center Quinn Tupaea scored their third try in the 68th minute, running onto Beauden Barrett’s pass to restore the 14-point margin.

Reinach scored from a five-meter scrum with six minutes remaining to set up a dramatic finish, but Ardie Savea secured a crucial turnover in his 100th test appearance to preserve the victory.

“The game had everything it was built up to be,” New Zealand captain Scott Barrett said in a statement. “The Springboks are not world champs for no reason and they pushed us right to the end there.”

The result means South Africa has not won at Eden Park since 1937, having played there eight times since that victory 88 years ago.

Earlier on Saturday, Australia defeated Argentina 28-24 in Townsville to move into second place in the championship standings.

The teams meet again next Saturday at Sky Stadium in Wellington, where New Zealand will seek to maintain their momentum while South Africa needs victory to revive their title defense.

New Zealand made several changes from their loss to Argentina two weeks ago, with Finlay Christie replacing injured scrumhalf Cortez Ratima and Emoni Narawa starting on the wing.

The match drew a capacity crowd of 48,000 to Eden Park, with fans witnessing New Zealand’s 48th victory and three draws in their remarkable unbeaten streak at the venue dating back to 1994.