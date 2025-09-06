Malema demands Mkhwanazi face Parliament over police corruption | Report Focus News

Opposition leader Julius Malema demanded Friday that KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi appear before Parliament’s investigative committee to address corruption allegations he raised against senior police officials.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader rejected suggestions that Mkhwanazi could dictate the timing of his parliamentary testimony during a virtual meeting of the Ad Hoc Committee investigating the provincial commissioner’s claims.

“The nation will not be told by Mkhwanazi what must happen,” Malema said in the committee session. “He started this mess, and he must come and account.”

Mkhwanazi informed the committee he would be available to testify only after September 24 due to commitments at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which is conducting a parallel investigation into allegations of criminality and political interference in South Africa’s criminal justice system.

Committee chairperson Soviet Lekganyane confirmed Friday that Mkhwanazi would be the first witness to appear, with former police minister Bheki Cele and suspended minister Senzo Mchunu also scheduled to testify.

The controversy began in July when Mkhwanazi alleged that senior politicians and law enforcement officials were operating within a criminal syndicate controlled by drug cartels and businesspeople in Gauteng province.

President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Mchunu on special leave in August and appointed law professor Firoz Cachalia as acting police minister pending the investigations.

“We want more Mkhwanazis in the police to come out and fight crime and syndicates that have captured the police,” Malema told supporters at an EFF rally in July, offering the commissioner a position in his party if dismissed.

The Ad Hoc Committee has appointed Advocate Norman Arendse as lead evidence gatherer and faces an October 31 deadline to complete its investigation, though the African National Congress suggested Friday that the deadline should be extended by one month.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola completed initial consultations with committee investigators Friday morning, with additional sessions scheduled for next week, Arendse told the committee.

The parallel Madlanga Commission, headed by retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, will begin public hearings September 17 after delays caused by infrastructure procurement issues.