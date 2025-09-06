Lamola: Vance attendance at G20 'welcomed development' | Report Focus News

South Africa welcomed United States Vice President JD Vance’s planned attendance at the Group of 20 summit in November after President Donald Trump confirmed on Friday he would skip the gathering, citing tensions with the host nation.

International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola said Saturday that Washington could send whoever it deemed necessary to the summit scheduled for November 22-23 in Johannesburg. Trump has confirmed he will not be attending the G20 Leaders’ Summit in South Africa.

“We welcome the fact that he has assigned his Deputy President, Vance, to be the one who attends the G20 in SA and that is a welcomed development,” Lamola told SABC News at Ambassador Mninwa Johannes Mahlangu’s funeral in Middelburg.

“I won’t be going this year,” Trump told reporters on Friday, citing tensions with South African leaders. The announcement came as Trump revealed plans to host the 2026 summit at his Doral golf resort near Miami.

Relations between Washington and Pretoria have deteriorated since Trump returned to office in January. Early in his second term, Trump suspended all U.S. aid to South Africa and launched a refugee program specifically for white Afrikaners, claiming they were victims of “race-based discrimination.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent previously boycotted G20 ministerial meetings in South Africa. The administration has criticized South Africa’s land reform policies and its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

The summit will be the first G20 meeting held on the African continent. South Africa assumed the G20 presidency in December 2024 and will hand over leadership to the United States at the November summit.

Lamola said the G20 would produce ambitious outcomes despite Trump’s absence. “I believe that the White House can shed more light on his reasons, but we believe that the G20 will still be able to produce the ambitious outcomes,” the minister said.

The diplomatic tensions peaked during a May meeting when Trump confronted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House with materials about alleged violence against white farmers. Ramaphosa denied the allegations and called for improved bilateral relations.

In May, Ramaphosa announced that “President Trump agreed that the U.S. should continue playing a key role in the G20, including attending the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg later this year.” However, Trump never firmly committed to attending.

The U.S. last hosted a G20 summit in Pittsburgh in 2009. Trump said Friday each delegation at the 2026 Miami summit “will have its own building.”

Lamola spoke at the state funeral for Ambassador Mahlangu, who died August 24 at age 72 while serving as South Africa’s High Commissioner to Kenya.